1000 Kelvin's AMAIZE AI co-pilot for additive manufacturing integrated into EOS software suite

1000 Kelvin, a German company bringing to market an ‘AI co-pilot platform’ for additive manufacturing, has integrated its flagship AMAIZE product into EOS’ software suite.

This integration, which was teased last year, will ‘significantly expedite’ the production workflows of users of EOS’ 3D printing solutions.

Now, EOS users will be able to leverage AMAIZE to ‘streamline their design processes, slash engineering costs by up to 80%, and accelerate the introduction of new additive manufacturing products.’

The AMAIZE platform works by using AI models to predict print issues, perform corrections and generate machine-specific print files. With these capabilities, 1000 Kelvin says that those using additive manufacturing to produce qualified parts can get them to market faster at a lower cost, while also increasing the likelihood that prints are right first time.

1000 Kelvin and EOS have come together to integrate these capabilities into a software suite that already includes tools to manage build prep, system maintenance and quality assurance.

“AMAIZE’s AI predictive capabilities enable a paradigm shift from physical to digital iteration,” commented Martin Steuer, EOS’s SVP Software Division. “This is an important step forward to the industrialization of additive manufacturing. Coupled with its robust cybersecurity, AMAIZE represents a significant advancement in cloud-based solutions for the industry. We're pleased that EOS customers have now access to this value-added service within our open ecosystem platform and our EOS Developer Network Partner 1000 Kelvin.”

“The integration with EOS software is a testament to the open architecture of EOS products and the extensive resources of the EOS Developer Network (EDN),” added Omar Fergani, CEO of 1000 Kelvin. “These factors have allowed us to seamlessly incorporate the EOSPRINT APIs into our platform, ensuring that our customers can effortlessly benefit from the combined strengths of our technologies.”

EOS and 1000 Kelvin have already provided access to the integrated AMAIZE tool to a select number of users, including European contract manufacturer FKM. Since utilising the tool, FKM has reported ‘marked improvements’ in engineering speed and product quality.

“1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE aligns perfectly with our commitment to digital excellence in manufacturing,” offered FKM CEO Matthias Henkel. “It allows our engineers to predictively navigate complex components quality and consistency requirements.”