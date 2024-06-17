AddUp integrates AdditiveLab simulation software into FormUp build processor

× Expand AddUp

Metal additive manufacturing machine provider AddUp has partnered with AdditiveLab to enhance its AddUp Manager build preparation software.

AdditiveLab is a company focused on simulation software for metal additive manufacturing and has seen its technology integrated into AddUp Manager, to give users access to a 'powerful simulation engine' that will be able to optimise the production process for those utilising a FormUp 350 Powder Bed Fusion machine.

AddUp Manager already allows users to fine-tune over 250 variables and parameters, create custom melting strategies, and visualise laser trajectories, but will now also provide simulation tools to further improve precision and flexibility. AddUp believes simulation software is crucial in metal 3D printing for the prediction of stresses and deformations before the build begins, with users able to reduce errors and increase success rates. The company also says the integration of AdditiveLab has enabled a user-friendly solution for optimising scanning strategies.

“We are excited to partner with AddUp because their customers use metal AM for challenging designs at a serial production level. Our software integration will help AddUp customers overcome production challenges, enabling them to manufacture complex designs more efficiently,” said Christian Rossmann, AdditiveLab CEO. “This partnership presented an excellent opportunity to collaborate and make an impact on industrialising metal AM.”

“After testing multiple options, the result from AdditiveLab was superior. Their simulation software was very simple to use and provided an easy way to integrate functionality into AddUp Manager,” added Sebastien Devroe, AddUp’s Chief Technology Officer. “The partnership with AdditiveLab ensures our customers have a seamless and efficient user experience.”