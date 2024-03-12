Authentise announces series of updates to Threads software platform

× Expand Authentise Threads 3D Annotation - 1

Authentise has announced a series of new features for its Threads collaboration tool, with a Starter tier now available for free.

The software company announced the launch of Threads in June 2023, with the platform being designed to allow users to share, discuss and manage engineering projects.

Working with existing Threads users - such as Boeing and the Department of Defense - Authentise has added a suite of new features. They include tools that allow users to natively annotate 3D models and tie comments back to broader conversations related to the project, while AI-generated suggestions help users to 'capture milestones' related to their conversations. Threads now also lets users tie their team together into a synchronous conversation about a 3D model, summarise each Thread with AI to make it easier for others to understand the context of conversations, and investigate the content of each thread with AI.

Even before this latest round of updates, the R&D organisations of a surgical robotics company has reported a 1.5x ROI on their investment while saving 150 hours and 20 meetings across a distributed team that includes external partners. With these new features, Authentise CEO Andre Wegner believes users will be able to experience even greater benefits.

He commented: "The continuing disruption to supply chains and pressure to innovate highlights the need for tools that can help us turn ideas into parts, faster. By listening to our customers, it’s become clear that enabling 3D annotation, deepening collaboration opportunities as well as enriching insights and tracking with AI can do just that."

All features remain available on Authentise’s FedRamp Moderate or ITAR secure cloud and for private hosting. The Starter tier is now self-serve and free on www.authentisethreads.com.