Carbon launches AO Stack software tool for M2 & M3 3D printers

Carbon has launched the AO Stack software tool to enhance the capabilities of its M2 and M3 3D printing systems.

The latest addition to its Automatic Operation (AO) suite of solutions, AO Stack has been designed to allow three times as many parts to be printed in a single unattended print cycle when compared to traditional single-layer printing. It has also been designed for ‘seamless incorporation’ into daily operations and is supported by ‘comprehensive resources’ from Carbon Academy.

Carbon says that dental labs, for example, will be able to print multiple builds worth of DPR10 models in one print run without supervision. The company suggests the new capability is ‘perfect for the last print of the day.’

“The introduction of AO Stack is a milestone in our ongoing quest to innovate and provide transformative solutions to our customers,” said Brice Harkey, Senior Product Manager of Oral Health at Carbon. “By allowing up to three builds worth of models on a single unattended print, AO Stack offers the opportunity for an increase in overnight production capabilities without additional hardware or oversight.”

The introduction of AO Stack follows the launch of Carbon’s Automatic Operation suite of automated print tools for dental labs in February 2024. AO consists of automatic print preparation and surface smoothing tools, as well as the AO Backpack tool, which enables overnight production to reduce the amount of labour required.