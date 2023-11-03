Farsoon, BASF & Hyperganic partner to democratise lattice generation for 3D printing users

× Expand Farsoon

Farsoon Technologies is partnering with BASF Forward AM and Hyperganic to offer additive manufacturing users an integrated solution for the creation of lattice structures across a range of industrial applications.

Together, the partners believe they will enable users to create high-performance, first-time-right lattice structures.

The Ultrasim 3D Lattice Engine, powered by Hyperganic’s software and BASF Forward AM’s material expertise, is a key focus of the collaboration, with Farsoon adding extensive testing to the partnership. Through their work so far, lattices made of Ultrasint TPU 88A have been characterised on Farsoon hardware to provide validated lattices, with the partners suggesting this will help users to facilitate lattice generation without the need for ‘expensive specialised tools.’ They say that lattice generation is therefore democratised and hope users will develop their own lattice applications based on pre-selected validated lattice and printing settings.

Hyperganic and BASF Forward AM introduced the Ultrasim 3D Lattice Engine at RAPID + TCT earlier this year, with the platform designed to incorporate material and printing combinations to make lattice design easier for users. Farsoon has aligned with the platform to complement the existing software and materials competencies with some hardware expertise.

"Our open-platform hardware is capable of integrating a wide range of materials and software, making it ideal for swiftly bringing industrial products to market, leveraging Hyperganic’s technology to democratise lattice generation and accelerate the development of next-generation products,” commented Oliver Li, Managing Director of Farsoon Europe GmbH. “Our partnership with BASF Forward AM and Hyperganic will introduce integrated and accessible additive manufacturing solutions for industrial users, and highlights our commitment towards driving innovation within the industry.”

"Engineering structures has been an endless game of trial and error. Hyperganic catalyses engineering knowledge into accessible workflows," added Markus Finke, Director of Sales and Business Development at Hyperganic. "Through this partnership with Farsoon and BASF Forward AM, this vision is realized for thousands of their users, enabling them to perfect lattice structures from the outset."

"By translating BASF Forward AM proprietary expertise in TPU materials into accessible software powered by Hyperganic, we've democratised the creation of highly functional and intricate lattices,” said Stefan Josupeit, Head of Powder Bed Fusion at BASF Forward AM Forward AM. “Our collaboration, powered by our lattice library, empowers engineers to achieve remarkable results in the world of additive manufacturing."

