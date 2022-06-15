Hyperganic commences public rollout of AI-powered design software platform

× Expand Hyperganic

Hyperganic has announced the public release of Hyperganic Core 3, the company’s AI-powered design software platform.

Due to high demand, the company says, Hyperganic Core is being made available to a first batch of ‘a few hundred users’ through a ‘soft rollout’, with thousands more new users said to be waiting to deploy the technology. The software enables the development of algorithms which, based on manually inputted descriptions, creates highly functional parts, structures and machines in an automated way.

Hyperganic’s software has been in development since 2015 and the product that is being made available today is the third iteration of the Hyperganic Core platform. The rollout has been facilitated by a $7.8m funding round announced last year.

The first iteration, per a blog published this week by founder and CEO Lin Kayser, was an internal release with Hyperganic working closely with printer manufacturers to enable direct output for powder, resin and extrusion-based 3D printing technologies. While working with the second iteration of the software, Hyperganic has scaled sevenfold in the last 18 months. The company has built up online courseware to allow users to train themselves up, while hundreds of users in fields such as space hardware and consumer goods have started coding their own processes. Hyperganic will reveal the outcomes of some of this work in the coming months and has already publicly revealed a rocket combustion chamber developed with Core 1 and, more recently, an aerospike rocket engine in partnership with EOS’ AMCM business.

Hyperganic Core is largely written in machine language, optimised for various processor architectures and its 3D voxel display ‘uses all the latest GPU techniques’, showing each particle that makes up the object in real-time. Since the second iteration of the software, Hyperganic has used external coding interfaces – Visual Studio and C# - with C# being chosen because it is a ‘simple, modern programming language that supports large scale software development projects.’ Many of the projects Hyperganic is doing, per Kayser, have thousands – ‘and soon millions’ – of lines of code.

With the release of the third iteration of Core, Hyperganic is now handing over to its growing user base. These users will be able to ‘codify their knowledge of how to build things’ and ‘share and open source their code.’ Hyperganic believes by translating manual engineering processes into computer algorithms, engineers will be able to turn existing workflows into more scalable and sustainable processes, while facilitating the creation of highly complex objects to solve new challenges. Users can also translate the ‘body of knowledge of engineering into algorithms’ and ‘monetise the objects they create or the algorithms that create those objects.’

“The leap you are taking by learning Algorithmic Engineering is like going from a mechanical calculator to a computer,” Kayser wrote. “Yes, it is a deep change and a learning curve, but you will never go back.”

