Markforged integrates 3YOURMIND additive MES tools with Eiger platform

Markforged has partnered with 3YOURMIND to integrate the software company’s Agile Manufacturing Execution System (MES) tools with its Eiger platform.

The companies believe their alliance will bring seamless connectivity and represents the ‘next step toward industry 4.0 adoption and digital transformation on the factory floor.’ It is the latest development in Markforged’s software offering and comes soon after the company’s acquisition of Teton Simulation.

To address the ‘disjointed nature of tools in the additive manufacturing workflow’, 3YOURMIND connects with Eiger to provider users of Markforged’s 3D printing technologies with an end-to-end automated solution which facilitates the creation and scheduling of prints directly from product lifecycle management systems. Users will also have real-time visibility into the performance of multi-vendor printer fleets, while Markforged’s Blacksmith software will enable in-process part inspection with quality assurance reports automatically appended to a part’s digital record.

“With Eiger, Markforged is advancing inoperability with cloud and business system tooling to enable deeper penetration of additive into our customers’ manufacturing ecosystems with the traceability, reporting and security required in these digital workflows,” commented Ted Plummer, Director of Product Management, Software at Markforged. “At a time of global supply chain disruption, making it easier to print, verify and use 3D printed parts in mission critical applications is more important than ever.”

“3YOURMIND is excited to partner with Markforged to expand API integrations for 3YOURMIND and Markforged is users who value secure data handling due to the sensitivity of their data,” added Aleksander Cizek, founder and CEO of 3YOURMIND. “As a result of this partnership, manufacturers will have more intuitive, streamlined access to machine data to further empower their production capabilities and discover new avenues for workflow efficiency.”

Markforged is exhibiting at RAPID + TCT held at Huntington Place in Detroit from May 17-19, talking about this integration, demoing the new FX20 and unveiling new Eiger features. Markforged will be at booth #3808 and 3YOURMIND will be at booth #3622.

