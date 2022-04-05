Markforged acquires Teton Simulation Software

× Expand The deal will see Markforged integrate Teton’s technology as an add-on to its own Eiger software solution

Markforged has announced it has acquired 3D printing simulation start-up Teton Simulation Software.

The deal will see Markforged integrate Teton’s technology as an add-on to its own Eiger software solution to provide customers with a streamlined cloud-based workflow spanning part design, testing, optimisation, validation and printing. While terms have not been disclosed, Markforged said Teton’s team will join its software organisation.

The composite and metals 3D printing company describes software as ‘the core’ of its solution and says the acquisition will advance its ‘industry leadership in using software to increase process automation’ and validate parts on the same platform used to print with.

“Adding this functionality enables our customers to utilise The Digital Forge deeper into their manufacturing operations,” said Shai Terem, President and CEO of Markforged. “I am excited to welcome the Teton team to Markforged, as we share the vision of leading the future of distributed manufacturing. Together, we continue to strengthen our team and enable our customers to produce mission-critical, end use parts.”

Teton was founded in 2018 to enable rapid validation and optimisation of 3D print parameters and part performance. Its SmartSlice software, a finalist for this year's TCT Software Award, can be integrated with slicer programs, exemplified last year with Ultimaker’s Cura platform and BigRep, to speed up development while reducing time and costs. Markforged believes Teton’s capabilities will add strategic functionality to its Digital Forge software to ‘take the guesswork out of configuring slicing parameters for end-use requirements’ and give confidence to users that printed parts will perform as intended.

“Our team believes in the potential of additive technologies to truly change how we manufacture things, and have worked tenaciously to design a software offering that enables broader adoption of additive,” said Doug Kenik, CEO of Teton Simulation. “Joining Markforged integrates our technology into a state-of-the-art solution that will reach a broader customer base, and offer resources to scale it. We love the cultural fit with the Markforged team.”

“Teton’s integration and fit with Markforged’s tech stack provides the perfect home to develop the next level of additive manufacturing solutions,” said Brady Adams, CTO, Teton Simulation. “So many elements of The Digital Forge, including CFR, are game changers and I am so excited to get an opportunity to integrate our advanced simulation technology to help manufacturers all over the world take additive to the next level.”

