Stratasys launches GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform for 3D printer fleet management

Stratasys has announced the launch of the GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform that provides users with the tools to manage production-scale additive manufacturing operations.

The open software platform has been designed to accommodate the needs of additive manufacturing from design through to production, allowing users to manage a large number of 3D printers across multiple locations, monitor output quality and automate materials management.

In launching the GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform, Stratasys has integrated GrabCAD Print to simplify the workflow between design and 3D print preparation; GrabCAD Shop to allow orders to be managed in one location; and GrabCAD Print Manager that enables the management of fleets of 3D printing systems, where users can view and manipulate print schedules. The GrabCAD Software Development Kit, meanwhile, provides APIs, documentation, code samples and support integration with enterprise IT, as well as third-party applications for account management, asset management, planning and order management, security, quality management and analytics. Stratasys has made the platform open to any software vendor that meets performance testing and references requirements via an SKD licensing fee, and has added AMFG, Teton Simulation, Link3D and dozens more partners since the beginning of 2021.

Already, the GrabCAD AM Platform consists of more than 38,000 application users, 20,000 3D printers and 3,000 workflow users, and with more features expected to be added in early 2022, Stratasys believes its latest software development will support users in achieving production-scale additive manufacturing with fleets of 3D printers.

“We see manufacturers moving their 3D printing operations from the lab to the production floor and that significantly increases operational requirements for everything from productivity to quality assurance,” commented Nadav Goshen, Executive Vice President of Software for Stratasys. “The GrabCAD AM Platform, our enterprise software stack specifically for 3D printing, can be a catalyst for the growth of the additive manufacturing software market. It enables customers to efficiently manage ever larger and more complex operations to produce consistent, high-quality production parts at scale. This is an essential part of our vision to digitally transform manufacturing operations around the world.”

“Additive manufacturing can be a significant beneficiary of smart manufacturing, leveraging its digital-native capabilities, with the right software platform support,” added Ryan Martin, Research Director, ABI Research. “We believe an effective additive manufacturing platform should be comprehensive, scalable as additive implementations scale, open to the significant innovation we’re seeing from the growing community of AM software vendors, and supportive of multivendor 3D printer implementations. Stratasys is a candidate to lead with its GrabCAD Additive Manufacturing Platform.”

