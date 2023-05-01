Stratasys GrabCAD Pro launches with new 3D print quality assurance features and plug-in partners

× Expand GrabCAD Print Pro launches with new features

Stratasys has announced the launch of its new GrabCAD Print Pro 3D print preparation software ahead of RAPID + TCT in Chicago.

The company, which specialises in polymer 3D printing technologies, has now added quality assurance capabilities, procured from its recent acquisition of Riven, in an effort to improve accuracy of 3D printed parts, reduce waste and shorten lead times for manufacturers printing at production-scale volumes.

Expected for release on May 16th via subscription for customers using its FDM and SAF technologies, GraCAD Print Pro will feature a range of new tools including:

Warp Additive Model (WAMTM) automatic warp correction to ensure part accuracy through 3D scanning and warp correction

Ability to develop standardised manufacturing templates allowing customers to prepare builds quickly and error-free

Improved per-part cost estimation, with a significant reduction in time estimating multi-customer trays

Label generation, including unique coding, serialisation and placement for SAF parts

3D Array to arrange parts on the Z axis, allowing stacking of parts, to reduce build times and increase throughput

“We are proud to deliver the best-in-class print preparation software package that reflects additive manufacturing’s expanding role on the factory floor,” said Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer for Stratasys. “Our customers are increasingly expanding 3D printing implementation beyond prototyping to end-use parts production at scale, where consistent quality and process efficiency are truly essential. This new next-generation software is designed to help them achieve their current and future business goals and allow them to significantly, and rapidly scale up their additive manufacturing capabilities.”

For the first time, the software will also enable qualified third party partner plug-ins starting with Castor and AlphaSTAR. AlphaSTAR provides tool path-driven analysis and quality assessment of print parameters and tool paths, as well as thermal process simulation to help improve design cycles and produce higher quality parts with fewer iterations. Meanwhile, Castor has developed a tool that allows manufacturers to assess thousands of parts for additive manufacturing opportunities.

“The integration with GrabCAD Print Pro enables us to offer greater value to our customers,” said Omer Blaier, co-founder, and CEO of Castor. “Through this partnership, we enable more manufacturers to seamlessly incorporate Castor into their design and production platforms, thus identify additive manufacturing opportunities more easily. We’re excited to be part of the innovative Stratasys platform.”