Stratasys launches two new GrabCAD 3D printing software solutions

Stratasys has announced two new GrabCAD software solutions to help improve efficiency and reduce costs for additive manufacturing users.

GrabCAD Streamline Pro is a suite of software powdered by GrabCAD Print to connect people, parts and printers in a centralised workflow, while GrabCAD Print Pro for PolyJet will bring GrabCAD's print preparation capabilities to its PolyJet series of 3D printers.

The GrabCAD Streamline Pro software is said to provide users with advanced dashboards and analytics for additive manufacturing managers to monitor printer and material utilisation, with customisable alerts can also be set to keep shop operators informed about printer events and progress. There are also simplified tools for submitting, tracking, and consolidating 3D printing requests, while automatic estimation and build preparation tools work to minimise operator effort. Cyber protection capabilities have also been incorporated into the software to protect printers against network vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, and open APIs allow the software to integrate with other business systems to enhance interoperability and scalability.

The GrabCAD Print Pro for PolyJet platform, meanwhile, builds on the success of the GrabCAD Print Pro for FDM and SAF tools, which are said to have 'helped some customers achieve a 30-to-50 percent increase in hardware usage.' With GrabCAD Print Pro, manufacturers have advanced capabilities to allow for more large-scale additive manufacturing, with support workflow automation features helping to improve repeatability, part accuracy, and reduced prep time.

“We are focused on making additive work for our customers,” commented Rich Garrity, Chief Industrial Business Officer, Stratasys. “They want solutions that provide quality, reliability, scalability and a clear return on their investment. Our software helps make additive manufacturing a viable option for today’s manufacturers by delivering real business value.”

“Our software provides essential capabilities for scaling up additive manufacturing workflows,” added Victor Gerdes, Vice President, Software, Stratasys. “We are connecting users with a centralised platform, giving them more information to make data-driven decisions and providing them with the precision and detailing that can only come from additive manufacturing. Throughput, efficiency and applications are key to manufacturing, and these GrabCAD software packages will further advance adoption of additive manufacturing by delivering measurable results that display real business value.”