Teton Simulation appoints Doug Kenik as new CEO

Teton Simulation CEO Doug Kenik.

3D printing simulation software firm Teton Simulation has announced Doug Kenik as its new Chief Executive Officer with Mike Kmetz stepping up to the Board of Directors as Chairman.

Kenik, who is being promoted from VP of Product, and Kmetz, who co-founded Teton Simulation in 2016, will take up their new positions effective immediately.

Under the guidance of Kmetz, Teton Simulation has come through multiple early funding rounds, launched its SmartSlice for Cura platform in the autumn of 2020 and has formed partnerships with Ultimaker and ‘other key OEMs.’ As the company now looks to step up the adoption of its SmartSlice technology, it has decided to install Kenik as the CEO with Kmetz taking a seat on the Board.

Kenik has vast experience with software companies operating in the advanced materials and manufacturing processes spaces, having previously been a researcher and application engineer at Firehole Composites, which was bought out by Autodesk in 2013. With Autodesk, Kenik moved into Product Management for advanced materials, helping to commercialise Autodesk’s Generative Design solution as one of the lead Product Managers. As VP of Product for Teton Simulation, he also played a pivotal role in bringing SmartSlice to market last year.

“I’m excited to move into the Chief Executive Officer role and continue helping Teton to be a premier solution in 3D printing and help our customers print better parts, faster,” commented Kenik. “Mike has done an amazing job to help establish Teton’s position in the additive manufacturing market, and we’re in a great position to grow as the leader. The future of Teton is really bright and we will continue to differentiate our solutions through intuitive workflows embedded in our customer’s current workflows in order to Print with Purpose.”

“I’m extremely proud of everything we achieved at Teton Simulation,” added Kmetz. “Early on, we were selected to receive funding from the National Science Foundation. Their programme is very competitive and when we were chosen to be part of the programme, it was huge, providing seed money to recruit key people we needed to get started. We are so fortunate to have been able to recruit an all-star staff. This team has developed a world-class product that I truly believe is going to make a significant impact on the 3D printing industry.”

“Many people have great ideas, few put ideas in practice, and very few succeed in building a company. Mike Kmetz did just that, in a quiet, self-assured and friendly manner, that I consider an example for all of us,” offered Paul Heiden, a Teton Simulation Board member. “With Teton Simulation’s technology proven, it’s now time to accelerate commerce and start building a global channel. I know Doug Kenik for some years now. I know Doug will drive Teton Simulation into a high-tech company with a global reach, setting a new standard in professional 3D printing.”

