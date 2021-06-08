Teton Simulation appoints Sander Tuijt as Adviser for Channel Strategy

Sander Tuijt, Teton Simulation Adviser for Channel Strategy.

Teton Simulation has announced the appointment of former Ultimaker Senior Vice President Sander Tuijt as Adviser for Channel Strategy.

It follows last month’s announcement that Doug Kenik had taken the role of CEO as Mike Kmetz stepped up the Chairman of the Board.

Teton Simulation came to market with its Smart Slice 3D printing tool last year, quickly aligning with Ultimaker to make the software available as a Cura plug-in. Now, as the company looks to step up its go-to-market strategy, it has sought to appoint an adviser with significant industry experience.

“We have proven that SmartSlice solves a large problem in the additive space and now it’s time to grow our presence globally,” commented Kenik. “Sander’s experience in building efficient, reliable and tightly knit channels is a perfect match for the next evolution for our company. We’re excited to have Sander join the Teton team.”

In his role as Senior Vice President of Market Development at Ultimaker, Tuijt led the strategy, implementation and expansion of the company’s B2B and go-to-market approach, which involved setting up a global distribution and sales network.

“Technology that solves complex problems and really makes life simpler is inspiring,” commented Tuijt. “This belief, along with working with great people and companies, drove us when during the time at Ultimaker together we built the world’s first globe-spanning partner network for affordable 3D printer solutions. It’s that same belief that deeply motivates me to today to commit to Teton Simulation’s growth. Teton is bringing technology to market that solves the incredibly difficult problem of reducing design iterations – not only shortening time to market and maximising business outcomes but at the same time improving print quality and material selection, further unlocking applications.”

“As Teton Simulation now further accelerates and extends its go-to-market with the help of dedicated partners specialised in the field of 3D and 3D printing, the Board is extremely pleased to appoint Sander Tuijt as a key advisor for channel build-up and management,” added Paul Heiden, a member of Teton’s Board and also formerly of Ultimaker. “As known to most people in the 3D printing industry, Sander has been more than instrumental in bringing Ultimaker into a global top position. His choice to assist Teton and his trust in the Teton management speaks volumes. We are certain that with his experience and dedication Sander will make a massive contribution to Teton Simulation’s future growth.”

