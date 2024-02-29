Velo3D announces launch of Flow Developer software tool

× Expand Velo3D

Velo3D has released a new print preparation software tool that simplifies the migration of additive manufacturing projects onto a Sapphire metal 3D printing systems.

Flow Developer is a new offering inside Velo3D's Flow 7.0 version of its print preparation software and is said to 'unlock full transparency and control of the parameters used in the 3D printing process. With Flow Developer, users will now be able to transfer their experience and knowledge from previous projects, develop new material processes and control their optimisation objectives.

Velo3D has designed the new tool to grant editor-level access to print parameters, providing users with 'maximum flexibility and control' when working with their Velo3D metal additive manufacturing system. This will allow users to import proven parameters from past projects, optimise default parameters for specific application needs, and develop new parameter sets to support new material development for novel applications.

Before its general release to its wider customer base, Velo3D made the Developer tool available to select customers for feedback - rocket propulsion technology firm Ursa Major was among the early access users. During this early access phase, Velo3D says that engineers have directly transferred their custom parameters to their Velo3D printers 'with exceptional results.'

“It can be a challenge to produce repeatable results across different metal 3D printers — even when they’re the same model of printer — however, Velo3D’s solution can consistently produce parts within spec across any of its printers, which provides huge benefits for companies looking to scale production of their parts,” commented Ursa Major Additive Manufacturing Manager Thomas Pomorski. “When our team first tested Flow Developer, we transferred parameters we developed on a non-Velo system, hoping we could easily produce the same part on Velo3D’s system and then take advantage of the scalability it provides. On our first try, we imported a part with highly complex, sensitive features and achieved incredible results that were within specification. Since then, we’ve accomplished the same process with other parts and in some cases, have been able to reduce print time by nearly 50% without sacrificing accuracy or quality.”

“Velo3D’s mission has always been to provide an additive manufacturing solution that delivers repeatability from machine-to-machine, which is still a big shortcoming with legacy metal 3D printers,” said Brad Kreger, CEO of Velo3D. “Previously, we did this by providing pre-defined parameters within the system, which left customers wanting to know what’s inside our ‘black box’ and looking for more flexibility. When you combine Flow Developer with our ability to produce identical parts using the same print file, we strike the perfect balance between usability, repeatability, and flexibility. This has allowed these early access customers to think outside the box of conventional additive manufacturing to progress beyond their current limitations and realise true production scalability for their parts.”

Velo3D previously released significant updates to its Flow print preparation software with Flow 5.0 in February 2023 and Flow 3.0 in March 2022. While the company continues to develop its metal additive manufacturing product portfolio, it finds itself hit with a NYSE noncompliance notice, with Kreger confirming to TCT earlier this year that the company is considering a merger or sale.