Xometry updates Autodesk Fusion 360 App to include manufacturability & multiple upload features

Xometry has announced the launch of Version 2.0 of its Autodesk Fusion 360 app, which can be downloaded directly from the Autodesk Fusion 360 App Store for free.

The Xometry Autodesk Fusion 360 app has been updated with a range of new features that supplement the instant price and lead time capabilities that were introduced in March. Autodesk Fusion 360 is a leading software platform that comprises 3D modelling, CAD, CAM, CAE and PCB capabilities to support product designers and engineers.

Among the new additions to the app are manufacturability feedback and multiple part upload features, which Xometry believes will ‘improve processes’ for engineers and designers working in Autodesk Fusion 360. Now, users will be able to receive information on part manufacturability as they are designing in the Fusion 360 interface, while the ability to upload multiple parts will enable engineers to streamline their operations by pricing and receiving feedback on several parts simultaneously.

“We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Autodesk with Version 2.0 of the Xometry Autodesk Fusion 360 app,” commented Xometry CEO Randy Altschuler. “Now designers can get all the key information they need – pricing, lead time and manufacturability feedback – through the app while they are designing their parts.”

“Autodesk Fusion 360 connects and streamlines workflows across the entire product development process,” added Stephen Hooper, Autodesk Vice President and General Manager, Fusion 360. “Providing our customers real-time insights through the Xometry app about the cost and feasibility of manufacturing a part, at the very moment they’re designing that part, is a huge step toward saving time that might otherwise be lost developing a flawed, unworkable or unaffordable design.”

In addition to offering the pricing, lead time and manufacturability features, Xometry is also providing a 10% discount on all custom parts orders placed through the Autodesk Fusion 360 app in the United States, and is also rolling out a European version of the app with multiple languages and pricing in the Euros currency. Xometry also offers an add-in for Autodesk Inventor which is available on the Xometry website.

