Supernova launches four new Viscogel materials

Supernova has launched four Viscogel materials for the company's Viscous Lithography Manufacturing technology.

With an emphasis on transportation-grade homologations and standards, the four new materials consist of two elastomers (RU55 - Shore 55A and RU70 - Shore 70A) and two rigid polymers (ST3-V0 and ST3-HB).

The elastomeric grades have been engineered for 'precision sealing systems, gaskets, and cable grommets,' and are said to offer 'exceptional durability, chemical resistance, and dimensional stability under extreme temperatures and mechanical stress.' Supernova's new rigid grades, meanwhile, have been designed for 'electrical connectors, delivering a combination of stiffness, impact resistance, and flame retardancy.'

All four of the new Viscogel materials have been made available via Supernova's Beta Program, with 'leading industry players' in transportation and industrial sectors currently testing them against stringent homologation standards. Supernova says feedback so far suggests the Viscogel materials are superior to 'high-end AM materials' and offer a 'true alternative to moulded plastics.'

“This is the first time in Additive Manufacturing where materials can meet—and in some cases exceed—the requirements of moulded plastics in real transportation-grade applications,” said Roger Antúnez, Founder and CEO of Supernova. “By focusing on connectors and sealing systems, we are proving that Viscogels are ready to serve the most demanding industrial customers.”

Both of the elastomer materials are said to deliver the performance of moulded EPDM, 'while surpassing it in critical areas'. Their low compression set (<5%, ASTM D395 Method B, 70°C, 72 hours) ensures seals and gaskets retain their shape and tightness over time, and cable grommets and sealing profiles can withstand installation stresses and repeated use without tearing thanks to their tear strength up to 40 kN/m. They can also endure broad operational temperatures, from –45 °C to 150 °C, and are said to go beyond EPDM in terms of chemical resistance. After immersion in water, mineral oil, hydraulic fluid (ATF III), and 50% ethylene glycol antifreeze (ASTM D412), the elastomers retained tensile strength of 6.3–8.2 MPa and elongation of 200–253%, demonstrating their durability under aggressive fluids. Finally, water absorption remained below 0.25% (ASTM D570), a critical property for aging resistance and dimensional stability in precision sealing systems and connector interfaces.

The rigid materials have been designed to balance flame retardancy with stiffness and impact strength, boasting a Young’s modulus of 3 GPa (ASTM D638) and notched Izod impact strength above 55 J/m (ASTM D256). These characteristics are said to ensure enough rigidity to secure contacts and withstand clamping forces, while preventing cracking during assembly or in-service vibration. The rigid materials also offer flame retardancy in walls as thin as 1.8 mm.

Having introduced the four new materials, Supernova says it will continue developing its Viscogel portfolio to expand the applications in which its technology can serve industrial customers. The next expected additions of materials includes silicones engineered for extreme temperatures and enhanced chemical resistance, and higher-stiffness rigid polymers targeting the performance of glass-filled polyamides.

Earlier this year, Supernova was awarded a $2 million DOD contract to 3D print military-grade energetic materials.