Ursa Major purchases three AMCM M 450-4 FLX metal 3D printers

Aerospace and defence manufacturer Ursa Major has acquired three AMCM M 450-4 FLX metal additive manufacturing systems.

Ursa Major is now running a fleet of six EOS-powered metal 3D printers and is set up to scale its hypersonics production from its Youngstown, Ohio, facility.

The doubling of its metal additive manufacturing capacity has been made in line with its commitment to meet rising national security and aerospace demand.

Ursa Major is said to have a strong relationship with EOS, citing the company’s ‘proven powder bed fusion industrial 3D printing technology and collaborative approach.’ In addition to running EOS equipment, Ursa Major is leveraging the company’s laser toolpath API ‘with full EOS engineering support’ to unlock ‘software-driven customisation and printing freedom.’

“EOS and AMCM have been fantastic to work with – proven reliability, a responsive US service team, and the largest deployed fleet of metal AM systems in the country,” said Nick Doucette, VP of Operations at Ursa Major. “Beyond that, they bring an openness and engineering partnership. Together, we’re challenging legacy approaches to part qualification and process qualification, pushing the entire additive industry forward.”

The AMCM M 450-FLX systems have been selected by Ursa Major for their speed and power, with Ursa Major also keen to deploy the machine’s beam shaping technology. They will supplement the AMCM M 290-1 FLX and two EOS M 400 systems that Ursa Major already operates.

“Ursa Major’s work with EOS demonstrates the next era of additive manufacturing – where advanced users are empowered to innovate on their own teams,” added Greg Hayes, Global SVP of Additive Minds, EOS. “With EOS technology and the support of our Additive Minds team, this collaboration shows how OEM and user together can unlock progress at a pace never seen before.”

“Ursa Major exemplifies what’s possible when a forward-thinking company leverages EOS technology to its fullest potential,” offered Glynn Fletcher, President of EOS North America. “Their team’s deep technical fluency and bold vision inspire us. We’re proud to support them as they shape the next decade of advanced manufacturing to the defence industry.”