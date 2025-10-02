Velo3D integrates Dyndrite LPBF Pro software with Sapphire & Sapphire XC metal 3D printers

Velo3D has integrated Dyndrite's LPBF Pro software with its Sapphire and Sapphire XC metal additive manufacturing platforms.

According to the two companies, the collaboration will provide advanced users with 'complete vector-level control of laser speeds and feeds.' Users of the machines can expect new capabilities for toolpath optimisations and process development that can scale up into production, Velo3D says.

With LPBF Pro writing vectors directly to Velo3D systems, engineers and researchers will gain better control over speed, precision, and repeatability, allowing them to design and validate custom toolpath strategies tailored to their applications.

"At Velo3D, supporting our customers and advancing the state of additive manufacturing are at the core of what we do," said Darren Beckett, Chief Technology Officer at Velo3D. "By bringing Dyndrite onto our platform, we've created a true 1+1=3 moment: our technology plus their software gives customers capabilities they've never had before with any other combination of technologies."

"Velo3D has long recognised the powerful role software plays in advanced AM workflows, and with their support we're excited to extend our capabilities to their customers," added Harshil Goel, Founder & CEO of Dyndrite. "By adding Dyndrite LPBF Pro, Velo3D users gain new advanced control they need to push process development further, accelerating innovation and paving the way for production."

"With Dyndrite LPBF Pro enabled on Velo3D's machines, we are able to increase our development velocity," offered Thomas Pomorski, Director of Additive Manufacturing at Ursa Major. "This partnership represents a strong step forward to an additive manufacturing ecosystem designed for scalability."