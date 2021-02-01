Wematter launches Atmosphere to control build chamber of Gravity SLS 3D printer

× Expand WeMatter Gravity w/ Atmosphere

Wematter has announced the launch of a new piece if hardware that helps to create a more stable thermal environment within its Gravity 2021 SLS 3D printing system.

Atmosphere has been added to Wematter's Gravity 2021 set-up to strengthen the capabilities of the printer by controlling the atmosphere within its build chamber.

Gravity 2021, launched last year, has been designed as an office friendly SLS 3D printing option that boasts a 300 x 300 x 300 mm build volume with a print speed of up to 1.2cm/ hour. It works alongside Inertia, a powder collection unit; Density, a water-jet cleaning cabinet; Deep Space, a software platform for print preparation, job queuing and remote print monitoring; and now Atmosphere.

Atmosphere promises more durable printed components, a reduction in wear of the material that remains unfused in the powder bed, and an increased part density. The mechanical properties of larger parts is also said to be increased thanks to Atmosphere, as is the recyclability rate of unsintered material. There is a 70% improved strain at break of printed parts when using Atmosphere with recycled powder compared to printing without the new unit, according to Wematter, and the discolouration of white parts has also now been prevented.

Wematter says Atmosphere does not require any ventilation or compressed air, nor does it add any additional substances to the machine. It is simply plugged in at the wall, connected to Gravity and Deep Space, and will start automatically at the start of each print job ‘only working by regulating the air that is already in the room.’

Once made available in the spring of 2021, Atmosphere will become an optional component of Wematter’s subscription offering with the Gravity 3D printing system now available at a lower cost should the user not want the latest addition to the ecosystem.

“It is very fun to see, after several years of development, the results of our hard work and that the response from the market is so positive,” commented Wematter founder and CEO Robert Kniola. “Atmosphere will be another part of making our ecosystem scalable. Our customers will be able to modularly upgrade their equipment with the features that suit the company’s operations.

“Some manufacturers solve the climate aspect with complicated infrastructure, others solve it with a gas tube, which entails a great safety risk. We have a stand-alone system that is safe for the user from a work environment point of view. It will be a safer alternative than, for example, just connecting a nitrogen generator.”

