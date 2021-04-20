Zmorph launches i500 workbench 3D printing system

× Expand Zmorph i500

Zmorph has announced the launch of the Zmorph i500 extrusion-based workbench 3D printing system designed to serve industrial users.

The company first revealed its intention to introduce the i500 platform last December when launching its Zmorph Fab all-in-one desktop machine. It follows a rebranding in 2020 which has led the company to placing a greater focus on the industrial market.

Developed to enable low-volume production, custom tooling and rapid prototyping, Zmorph says its i500 machine is suitable for use in the automotive, aerospace and defence industries. It features a 500 x 460 x 300 mm build volume, which will allow users to produce large sized components or print multiple parts simultaneously. A Dual Drive Dual Extruder features a Nozzle Lifting Systems that works with sensors to ensure high-quality and repeatability, while a Filament Flow System monitors the smooth flow of materials and indicates any potential obstacles. Other capabilities include a Distributed Control System that gives easier access to subassemblies to make servicing more efficient, an Air Flow Systems that filters particles and fumes from the printer safely, and an electric door lock to prevent unauthorised access.

The i500 platform is being made available at prices of $7,499 or €6,399 via Zmorph directly or its worldwide reseller network.

“Zmorph has been present in the additive manufacturing market since 2013. We used this time to acquire experience and R&D proficiency to enter the professional market,” commented Zmorph Vice President Marek Kłos. “Last year, despite COVID, we undertook full company rebranding and released a new all-in-one machine: Zmorph Fab. With the Zmorph i500, we are ready to compete with professional segment market leaders. Zmorph is an easy to operate and maintain, modern, large format 3D printer, that was designed to fulfil the needs of even the most demanding users from the industry. I500 was carefully developed with valuable feedback from our customers and distributor network.”

