Appvance announces seminal US patent

Appvance has announced the issuance of US patent No. 12,353,317 for “Methods for Creating Test Scripts and/or Updating a Model of an Application.” This milestone cements the company’s position in the field of generative AI for software testing, underpinning Appvance’s GENI technology.

The patent goes on to describe how Appvance’s AI utilises a digital twin (known as ‘blueprint’ in the patent) as well as one or more transformer-based large language models (LLMs) to convert manual test cases into fully executable automation scripts. Continuously updating the application model, the system autonomously generates test scripts by mapping natural language steps to real interactions within the application.

“The era of record-and-play is over,” said Kevin Surace, CEO of Appvance and Lead Inventor on the patent. “With this patent, the industry now has a blueprint—literally and legally—for how AI can truly replace manual scripting and maintenance and obsolete all recorders. It’s a monumental step forward not just for Appvance, but for the entire QA and DevOps landscape.”

The GENI engine, which implements Appvance’s patented technology, is helping multiple businesses convert legacy test cases daily, resulting in over a 90% reduction in labour costs and test cycle time. Where AI-washed tools either help the user or automate UI element recognition, GENI performs full script generation autonomously.