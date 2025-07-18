Creaform to exhibit 3D scanning solutions at EMO 2025

× Expand Creaform Creaform HandySCAN 3D BLACK Series in action.

Creaform, an AMETEK business, has announced its attendance at EMO 2025. At the production technology trade fair, the automated and portable 3D measurement solutions provider will showcase a selection of its 3D scanning solutions. The company’s systems aim to “redefine quality control and metrology in manufacturing.”

Creaform will exhibit the following solutions at the German event:

Designed with large parts and tough environments in mind, this scanner ensures high accuracy and portability. Ideal for aerospace, automotive, and heavy industry applications. HandySCAN BLACK+|Elite: This high-precision handheld scanner excels on complex and reflective surfaces. Most commonly used in product development, tooling validation, and quality control in the electronics and medical sectors.

A fast, shop-floor-ready optical CMM scanner ensuring accurate 3D measurements on all materials. Ideal for inspecting stamped, moulded, or machined parts. MetraSCAN-R BLACK+|Elite HD: Designed for robotic cells, this automated scanner enables the high-definition, real-time inspection of sheet metal. The solution is ideal for automotive and aerospace production lines.

Real-world applications

Creaform’s 3D scanning solutions are already utilised in workflows across various industries, for example:

Siemens Energy is replacing outdated, manual tools with the HandySCAN 3D|MAX Series to be used in the inspection of large and complex components like turbine blades and rotors. The scanner can deliver high-resolution scans of large parts in minutes, improving inspection speed and the accuracy in its foundry operations.

Centurion Performance & Engines utilises the HandySCAN BLACK+|Elite to scan engine compartments and components for custom powertrain integration. With the scanner’s help, the team can design and fit new systems, meeting exact performance standards, speeding up prototyping and fabrication workflows.

If you’re attending EMO 2025 (22-27 September), you will be able to locate Creaform at Hall 5, Booth F54.