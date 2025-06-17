Creaform appoints new Division Vice President

× Expand Creaform Martin Jomphe becomes Division Vice President of Creaform Engineering and Crank Software

Creaform has announced the appointment of its new Division President of Creaform Engineering and Crank Software. Martin Jomphe will now hold the position, effective immediately, placing him in key leadership roles in two dynamic teams as he is set to provide expertise in robust engineering capabilities and embedded GUI.

With over two decades of experience in engineering manufacturing and strategic development, Jomphe has helped grow Creaform Engineering Services. He has overseen the strategic plan for the product development and engineering services division and led to a doubling of its revenue during his tenure as Business Development Manager.

In 2022, Jomphe transitioned to lead Crank Software. During his tenure in this position, he spearheaded advancements in embedded graphical user interface (GUI) solutions across various industries, including home automation and automotive, empowering R&D teams to accelerate product development and achieve higher return on investment (ROI).

In his new role as Division Vice President, Jomphe will oversee operations and revenue across both organisations. He will help provide an enhanced vision while also sharing his expertise to help improve service delivery. The overall aim is for Creaform to become a “product engineering service powerhouse, driving innovation and strategic growth for its clients.”

Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform, said, “Martin Jomphe embodies the core values of passion, innovation, and determination that define our company. His leadership will undoubtedly strengthen our teams and elevate our ability to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

As a leader, Jomphe prioritises authenticity, integrity, and delivering meaningful value to clients. “At Creaform Engineering, we succeed when our clients succeed,” continued Jomphe. “This role is a chance to keep listening closely, leading with intent, and helping our partners innovate with confidence.”