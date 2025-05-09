General Inspection installs Gi-100DT inspection system at Marion Manufacturing

× Expand General Inspection Marion Manufacturing install Gi-100DT inspection system.

General Inspection LLC has announced that it has installed one of its Gi-100DT inspection systems at Marion Manufacturing’s facility in Chesire, CT. Marion Manufacturing provides cost-effective, high-quality metal stampings and serves the aerospace, automotive, defence, electronics, medical, and telecommunication industries. The company adopted the Gi-100DT high-speed inspection system to ensure it remains at the forefront of the industry, and it plans to use the solution with its ECG/EKG electrodes.

The Gi-100DT features three cameras: one on the side, one on the bottom, and one on the top. The side camera works to measure all profile features (e.g., lengths, diameters, radii, and angles). Whereas the top and bottom cameras measure OD, ID, roundness, and concentricity. Parts are measured to print specifications utilising the company’s software, with dimensions saved so they can be recalled by part number for quicker part-to-part changeover.

Additionally, the Gi-100DT can detect surface defects on the top, bottom, and inner step diameters. Surface defects including cracks, dents, scratches, chatter, pitting, and chips, can be picked up.

When searching for a high-speed inspection system, Marion created a criterion that the solution would need to fulfil before purchasing. One of those requirements was that the inspection system could meet a minimum rate of 600 parts per minute. The company decided on the Gi-100DT due to its defect detection, fast changeover, and inspection rate. General Inspection’s solution runs the electrodes at 1,000+ parts per minute, exceeding Marion’s requirements.