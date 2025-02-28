LK Metrology offers affordable CMM change racks

× Expand LK Metrology LK Metrology launch modular range of CMM change racks.

LK Metrology has unveiled its new range of change racks for coordinate measuring machines (CMMs). Typically, good quality rack solutions are quite expensive, which is an issue that the company is trying to resolve with its latest launch. Additionally, LK Metrology claims its new rack range offers more ports compared to competitors’ solutions, with the company’s racks also compatible with other makes of measuring machines (other than LK’s).

Mounting a rack onto a granite table for a CMM allows the user to store styli, probes, adapters, and laser scanners, ensuring the mounted head at the end of the spindle can change between them automatically. This will help to provide efficient CNC inspection and measurement while minimising manual intervention. With organised storage for tools and accessories, users will also benefit from improved accessibility and a reduced risk of damage.

LK Metrology’s CMM rack capabilities

The 500mm, 600mm, and 700mm support rails are designed to carry one or more of the new rack modules that are split into three categories. Several can be combined to provide enhanced storage when utilising probe and sensor technology. CMMs lock and unlock the probe head autojoint which eliminates the need for additional motors or cables.

The first new category is TSR, a multi-sensor tool storage rack with five or ten ports, each port includes a protection cover. The solution can house any combination of laser scanners, touch trigger probes, surface finish probes and extension bars. With enhanced flexibility, the system can adapt to various inspection tasks, making it a helpful tool in each part of the CNC cycle, improving accuracy and productivity levels.

Three-port SSR stylus storage racks are ideal for changing the stylus itself, automatically. This includes those for analogue scanning, with a selection of stylus configurations and ball tip materials. Finally, there is a 3-port MSR module storage rack that holds and exchanges tactile scanning probe modules.