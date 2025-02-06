× Expand Nova Nova acquires Sentronics Metrology GmbH

Nova has announced its successful acquisition of Sentronics Metrology GmbH. The $60 million (approximate) deal was paid in cash with Nova expecting the acquisition to be accretive on a non-GAAP net earnings basis within 12 months of closing.

“Bringing Sentronics Metrology into our midst supports our long-term vision of strategic growth by expanding our offering of critical technologies and addressing a broader spectrum of process control applications,” said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO of Nova. “This acquisition fosters valuable synergies, strengthening our solutions to more effectively meet the broadening demands of our customers.”

Combining Sentronics’ modular dimensional metrology technology with Nova’s dimensional metrology portfolio will allow Nova to diversify its offering in the growing advanced wafer level packaging and specialty devices sectors. Additionally, Nova’s range of applications has now also increased to include wafer sizes and types beyond 300mm silicon wafers.

About Sentronics Metrology GmbH

Sentronics Metrology is a well-established, global supplier of wafer metrology tools that can be used in backend semiconductor fabrication. The company specialises in flexible and modular metrology tools that come equipped with multiple metrology sensors to perform critical dimension applications like thickness, roughness, and topography.