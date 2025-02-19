Red Bull Racing announces its continued partnership with Hexagon following historical F1 launch

× Expand Hexagon Hexagon's logo features of the new Red Bull Racing 2025 livery.

Following the F175 event at the O2 arena last night, which saw Red Bull Racing launch the livery of its 2025 challenger, the racing team has announced the multi-year renewal of its partnership with Hexagon. The partnership spans 18 years, during which time Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division has provided 3D laser scanning and digitalisation solutions, helping to give the team a competitive advantage.

Through this extension, Hexagon is set to expand its partnership reaching the Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing sector. Here the company will help to inspire the next generation of STEM professionals, with a focus on the engineering sector and bridging the gap between F1 and sim racing.

“Hexagon has played a vital role in the success we’ve achieved over a long period as a valued partner to the team,” said Christian Horner, Team Principal and CEO of Oracle Red Bull Racing. “Our technology partners are a crucial element for us and we’re very selective about who we work with. Hexagon will ensure our competitiveness for years to come.”

In the past two years, Hexagon has aided Red Bull Racing by reducing faults by 50% with help from its ultra-fast scanning technologies enhancing accuracy and quality levels. Additionally, the metrology specialist enables the team to achieve high levels of speed and agility when it comes to the thousands of design changes engineers run through each season. Hexagon helps to enhance the engineering process with quality inspection and digitalisation processes.

2025 and beyond

This season, Hexagon’s branding will feature on the lower sidepod of the RB21. Also, there will be further branding across Oracle Red Bull Sim Racing liveries for the F1 Sim Racing World Championship and Porsche Esports Supercup as well as at the Red Bull Racing Erena.

The 2025 Formula One season is being billed as one of the most exciting, and competitive, in recent years. Red Bull Racing, and 2024 world champion Max Verstappen, will need to maximise every performance avenue. Hexagon’s 3D laser scanning solutions and trackside support will assist the team in refining aerodynamics and providing precision setups.

Josh Weiss, President of Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division, commented, “At Hexagon, we’re honoured to continue our partnership with Oracle Red Bull Racing, where our advanced measurement technologies play a key role in driving on-track success. Sharing a legacy of entrepreneurial spirit, innovation, and excellence, we’re excited to face the challenges of the upcoming season and embrace an even greener, more exhilarating era in 2026 and beyond.”

Looking forward to 2026, when Formula 1 will experience a major shift in sporting regulations, all teams will be vying for the new opportunity to come out on top. Hexagon will hope to help Red Bull Racing to “spearhead innovation, finding the limit of the sport’s new regulations to extract maximum performance.”