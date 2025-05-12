SiLC Technologies to debut the Eyeonic Trace at Automate 2025

× Expand SiLC Technologies Eyeonic Trace to debut at Automate 2025

SiLC Technologies is set to debut its Eyeonic Trace Class 1 Laser Line Scanner at Automate 2025. Based on the company’s chip-integrated coherent FMCW LiDAR technology, the Eyeonic Trace provides millimetre accurate dimensions on low reflectivity objects at 1M points/sec from distances as far as 10 metres away. Additionally, the Eyeonic Trace has been named as a finalist for the 2025 Automate Innovation Award.

“Our Eyeonic Trace brings game-changing levels of performance to industrial automation enabling our customers to accurately size packages for shipment, eliminate damaged goods, inspect for quality, and improve conveyor belt speeds for better efficiency,” said Dr Mehdi Asghari, CEO of SiLC Technologies. “And it does all of this in a completely eye-safe solution, whether it’s day or night, indoors or in direct sunlight. We’re looking forward to showcasing these capabilities live at Automate 2025, where attendees can experience first-hand how Eyeonic Trace is redefining performance in real-world automation scenarios.”

The Eyeonic Trace can be used in a variety of industrial settings and applications including:

Dimensioning boxes moving on high-speed conveyor belts.

Volume measurement of loads on conveyor belts or in vehicles.

Measure large objects like pallets when located on the end of a robotic arm.

Complete road surface or rail inspection scans.

Monitor conveyor belts that are used in mining where visibility is poor.

Identify objects that have fallen off a palette or vehicle.

Key features of the Eyeonic Trace:

Measures depth of objects with millimetre precision (1/32 inch), from 10 cm to 10 m distances.

Operates across a wide range, even with objects featuring diverse reflective properties.

Functions reliably indoors or outdoors in various levels of lighting.

Enhances performance levels with capabilities that surpass any existing line scanner.

Powered by SiLC’s proprietary Eyeonic Vision Sensor, the solution boasts a 72° field of view and integrated silicon photonics to accurately measure large objects in industrial environments.

Measures 200 x 135 x 75 millimetres, and can be easily mounted above a conveyor belt, assembly line, or on the side of a robotic arm.

Automate 2025 attendees will be able to locate SiLC Technologies and the Eyeonic Trace at Booth #9307. SiLC Technologies is accepting orders for early sampling and preproduction, with samples set to be available in late Q2 2025, with production scheduled for Q4 2025.