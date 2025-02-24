Vision Engineering unveils its new 4K digital microscope solution, the EVO Cam HALO

× Expand Vision Engineering Vision Engineering's EVO Cam HALO in action.

Vision Engineering has launched its new 4K digital microscope, the EVO Cam HALO. Combining 4K image quality with adaptive illumination and new intelligent software, users will be able to capture challenging details with greater accuracy. The solution aims to provide enhancements in clarity, precision, and consistency when users are performing inspection and measurement tasks.

“We are delighted to bring EVO Cam HALO to market, confirming our reputation for innovation, whilst improving the inspection performance available within digital microscopy,” said Paul Newbatt, Group Sales and Marketing Director at Vision Engineering. “4K image quality plus fully controllable lighting and flexible software available in multiple configurations means that our customers in a wide range of sectors can easily choose the most accurate and consistent digital system for their inspection requirements.”

The EVO Cam Halo will be available to purchase from April 2025.

Key features of the EVO Cam HALO:

4K resolution providing enhanced clarity.

Super-Wide Dynamic Range improves brightness and contrast levels in captured images.

Illumination package with a quadrant light, panel light, and white/UV light, meeting users’ inspection needs.

The Intelligent Hardware and Software works to automatically detect lenses and adjust magnification settings.

Real-time insights provide image capture, measurement, and analysis tools, allowing users to make more informed decisions.

The 360 Direct/Oblique Viewer is compatible with the solution, enabling users to inspect details from various angles.

According to the ergonomic microscopy and digital 3D visualisation technology manufacturer, its new solution is ideal for a variety of applications, including Medical Devices Manufacture and testing. The EVO Cam HALO can perform inspections of translucent tubes, electro-polished devices, and other medical components.

Additionally, the EVO Cam HALO can capture fine details on small, reflective metal parts, making the solution ideal for Micro-Mechanics. Meanwhile, in industrial manufacturing, the solution can inspect intricate assemblies, solder joints, and other components with improved precision and efficiency.