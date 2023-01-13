Meltio announce EXBuild as an official sales partner

EXBuild and Meltio have announced that EXBuild is set to play a key role in the distribution of and support of the Meltio wire laser metal 3D printing solutions in the midwestern and mountain west market as an official sales partner.

Steve Keinath, President at EXBuild said: “Partnering with Meltio adds what we feel is a breakthrough technology to our product lineup and addresses our customers’ manufacturing needs. By combining our exceptional technical knowledge and experience with the resources of Meltio we will create a superior resource for expanding the metal additive capabilities in the midwestern and mountain west regions.”

The partnership will see EXBuild focus on building a supportive ecosystem for Meltio’s 3D printing technology in those regions. Meltio says the company will drive business opportunities alongside technology centres, tooling machine companies, robotic integrators, academia and industry.

Michael Humphrey, Sales Manager for North America at Meltio said: “We are thrilled to be working with companies like EXBuild as their expertise as well as customer-centric approach are exactly what we are looking for when incorporating partners in the Meltio partner ecosystem. Together, we will able to cater to the ever-growing needs of the midwestern and mountain west market for, and ease the adoption of metal additive manufacturing.”

EXBuild is a company that provides sales, services, training, hardware, software for industrial resin, composite and metal 3D printing applications. The company says its teams mission is to facilitate the continued education and advancement of its manufacturing community through additive manufacturing technologies.

Meltio recently announced partnerships with 12 leading software companies for hybrid and robotic additive manufacturing adoption, including names such as Siemens and Autodesk.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.