The inevitability of 3D printing automation in technical ceramics

3DCeram C1000 FLEXMATIC printer and the recycling station to work in an automatic line.

Automation has seen tremendous advancements since the dawn of the industrial era, with a relentless pursuit of producing parts that are better, faster, and cheaper. 3D printing, which was initially regarded as a prototyping tool, has now transitioned into a production powerhouse. Over the past three decades, significant strides have been made in 3D printing, encompassing a wide array of materials used across various industrial sectors, spanning from metals to ceramics and polymers.

As a result, the most innovative and demanding applications have begun to embrace this novel manufacturing method, while diversified industrial applications are starting to see additive manufacturing as a high-potential industrial tool, and this is true also for technical ceramics.

For a process to become industrialised, it must meet several prerequisites:

1. Efficiency and Productivity: Industrial processes must substantially enhance efficiency and productivity compared to existing production methods. In the case of additive manufacturing, this entails the capability to produce items with improved geometries that were once impossible to create using traditional methods. It also applies to the creation of products or components that need to be manufactured as single pieces to circumvent assembly challenges, as seen in foundry cores. 3D printing has revolutionized the production of previously inconceivable items, shifting the focus from designing based on tool limitations to designing based on application and demanding performance.

2. Quality and Reliability: Industries that mass-produce parts seek repeatability, requiring consistent quality across all printed items. These components must adhere to standards and fulfill user requirements. Significant progress have been made in achieving this, enabling the production of large series of parts meeting the criteria of various industries. 3D printers for technical ceramics by 3DCeram continue to evolve, incorporating more intelligence and devices to ensure quality and reliability.

3. Adaptability: A tool must be adaptable to different production volumes according to demand. Additive manufacturing for technical ceramics excels in this area, offering "mass customization," allowing for the production of diverse product series in a single run. However, the scale of mass production depends on the capacity of the printing surface. This is why 3DCeram offers large printing surfaces which make it possible to plan for large productions.

4. Ease of Integration and Training: Additive manufacturing needs to operate within an automated assembly line to be truly industrial. Considerable improvements have been made in this aspect, making the use of machines more intuitive. 3DCeram, for example, developed a plugin called "Build It" that streamlines various aspects of the printing process. On another hand, training is also pivotal for successful adoption in industrial applications.

Automatic Production Lines: A Game-Changing Approach for 3D Printing technical ceramics

Through the combination of ceramic additive manufacturing and Sinto Group's automation expertise, fully automated production lines are now feasible, as explained by Richard Gaignon, 3DCeram’s CEO. Robots and automated systems can handle all stages, from design to firing of the parts, with minimal direct human intervention. With advancements in robotics and artificial intelligence, manufacturers can automate the entire 3D printing process, leading to enhanced efficiency and reduced production costs, opening doors to new applications in various industrial sectors.

Sterolithography technology plays a pivotal role in the automation of 3D printing for technical ceramics due to its unique characteristics, such as minimal supports and large printing platforms, which boost efficiency, precision, and process reproducibility. Large-scale production requires an adequate build platform, which stereolithography 3D printers can offer. Furthermore, 3DCeram's commitment to printing speed is evident in their latest machine, the C1000 FLEXMATIC, which already offers a semi-automated production version.

It's important to note that achieving industrial-level printing speeds doesn't compromise the precision and fine details stereolithography can deliver on optimized geometries, making it suitable for applications where dimensional accuracy is crucial.

Successfully Implementing Your Automated 3D Printing Line

Developing an industrial 3D printing manufacturing line for technical ceramics requires close collaboration between the supplier and the customer. This collaboration allows for a better understanding of industrial needs, site constraints, and the products to be dedicated to the line. Working together helps anticipate challenges, optimize the line configuration, identify key functionalities, and maximize operational efficiency. This collaborative approach ensures a smooth and successful implementation of the industrial 3D printing manufacturing line, fully meeting expectations and objectives.

The combination of ceramic additive manufacturing and digitalisation is poised to reshape the manufacturing industry by accelerating production, optimising part design, and saving valuable time for product market entry. Automated production lines based on additive manufacturing and digitalization are a part of the future of technical ceramic production, propelling the industry towards a more innovative era. Challenges remain, but recent advancements are promising.

3DCeram has modelled an automated production line, leveraging the C1000 FLEXMATIC 3D printer. Equipped with a large 320x320 mm printing platform, multiple units can facilitate industrial-scale production volumes. The goal is to set up printers, recycling stations, and a cleaning booth, with minimal human intervention until the quality control phase.