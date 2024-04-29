178 1000 Kelvin CEO Omar Fergani on the development of an AI-powered co-pilot for AM

Expand TCT Magazine ADDITIVE INSIGHT TCT - 2

This week on the Additive Insight podcast, we're joined by 1000 Kelvin CEO Omar Fergani.

1000 Kelvin is a Berlin-based company that has developed an AI-powered software that predicts print issues in real-time, performing corrections and generated ready-to-use print files.

Throughout our conversation, Fergani explains the capabilities of the 1000 Kelvin’s AMAIZE software platform, the adoption of the company’s flagship product so far, and how integrations with EOS and Autodesk will support users of AM.

We also touch on the opportunity for AM in the defence industry and how much of an impact AI will have in 3D printing.

