72 Additive Insight: Reflecting on TCT 3Sixty

On this special episode of Additive Insight, TCT's Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies reflect on their first trade show in 18 months as TCT 3Sixty returns to the NEC Birmingham.

Speaking live from the event, the team cover the biggest 3D printing news stories including launches from Photocentric, Wematter, E3D, T3DMC and more, alongside conference highlights and UK debuts.

Read these stories in full:

