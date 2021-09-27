Photocentric introduces additive manufacturing design software at TCT 3SIXTY

× Expand Photocentric

Photocentric will be demonstrating its new licence-based Photocentric Additive software for part design and production at TCT 3SIXTY this week.

The LCD 3D printing company has worked with software firm CoreTechnologie to develop an ‘innovative, powerful and feature-rich’ additive manufacturing platform that provides users with the ability to upload and apply custom logos, textures and customer-ready finishes, as well as additional design customisation options. Photocentric Additive can also orient, add print supports and slice all common CAD formats and STL models.

Supporting Photocentric’s LCD 3D printing platforms like the LC Magna, the software is said to be suitable for a range of applications, such as automotive interiors, sports goods, eyewear, footwear and consumer goods because of its custom design features and ability to support lattice structures. Photocentric Additive also has a newly designed module that has been developed specifically for the SLA process that creates support structures to enable a ‘high level of automation.’

“We’re looking forward to showcasing Photocentric Additive to the industry and demonstrating how its impressive functionality and processing speed can benefit their businesses,” commented Sally Tipping, Sales Director, Photocentric. “In addition to the thousands of textures immediately available to apply quickly and directly to models, partners will be able to add their own customised finishes, apply a QR code texture or even rid layer lines with smoothing to save on additional finishing costs. This technology is unrivalled in large format LCD printing, and combined with the speed, scalability and price point of our technology, it makes for a terrific package. Many of our partners are very excited to see what it can do, and we are equally as excited to see the amazing things they can achieve with it.”

"We are very proud to be the chosen Software Partner of Photocentric, which is an extremely renowned player in the AM industry. When developing our software, the target is always to enable perfect usability and seamless workflows. We are sure that Photocentric Additive and especially its advanced design capabilities to create surface textures and lattice structures are adding an outstanding value for Photocentric customers," added Armin Brüning, CEO of CoreTechnologie.

Photocentric will be demonstrating the software at TCT 3SIXTY at the NEC in Birmingham between September 28-30 on Stand F41 where it will be discussing pricing and availability details. It will also be showcasing the LC Magna machine and its newly launched LC Opus platform at the show.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.