79 Additive Insight: 2021's biggest 3D printing news stories (Part 1)

For our final Additive Insight editorial roundtable of the year, Head of Content Laura Griffiths and Senior Content Producer Sam Davies reflect on the biggest 3D printing developments from 2021 in a two-part end of year special.

In part one, we look back on the first half of the year, from Desktop Metal's surprise acquisition of EnvisionTEC to a conversation with Meta Additive’s Dr Kate Black. But it's not all binder jet and acquisitions, we also cover launches from Stratasys and Farsoon, and some of our most-read or listened to features from the year, including the first conversation in our Innovators on Innovators series between EOS's Hans Langer and Hyperganic's Lin Kayser.

There's plenty more on this episode and in part two (available next week), and in Sam's 2021 round-up feature.

