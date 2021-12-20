2021: Additive manufacturing's most notable launches, applications & industry developments

Public listings, surprise acquisitions, big product launches and the return of in-person trade shows.

It has been quite a year for the additive manufacturing industry, which is at once going through a period of consolidation, while also continuing to grow. Companies are grabbing the opportunity to go public with both hands, they're continuing to launch new and improved products, and are seeing the real-world use cases of the technology roll in. As the year comes to its end, we've rounded up - month by month - the biggest and the best developments.

All of the below content has appeared in an issue of TCT Magazine, or on the TCT Magazine website, since the beginning of 2020.

January

Industry development: Desktop Metal acquires EnvisionTEC in $300 million deal

In only its third week, Desktop Metal set the tone for the rest of the year to come with an out-of-nowhere takeover of Digital Light Processing pioneer EnvisionTEC. Its expansion into polymer 3D printing is said to form part of the company's Additive Manufacturing 2.0 vision, which it would continue to reinforce throughout 2021.

Launch: Formlabs' Fuse 1 benchtop SLS 3D printer is officially here

Industry development: Protolabs completes acquisition of 3D Hubs

Interview: ExOne CEO discusses new machines, materials and why 2021 is the year of binder jet 3D printing

If January is for anything it's for making predictions and projections for the following 11 months. In this interview with ExOne CEO John Hartner, he suggested that 2021 would be the year of binder jet 3D printing. And, looking back, it certainly wasn't a quiet one for binder jet technology or for ExOne.

February

Launch: 3D Systems introduces High Speed Fusion 3D printing platform developed with Jabil

Industry development: Markforged set to go public on New York Stock Exchange

Interview: Ultimaker CEO Jürgen von Hollen on building an ecosystem, a culture & taking the company to the next level

Ultimaker had announced a personnel switch at the head of the company in November 2020 and once incoming CEO Jürgen von Hollen had settled into his new role, he sat down with TCT to discuss his vision for the desktop 3D printing firm which had been led so successfully by his predecessor Jos Burger.

Application: nTopology software & VELO3D metal 3D printing tech used to redesign aerospace-grade turbogenerator housing

Insights: The role of 3D printing in future supply chains

After a year of supply chain disruption, and a year of AM industry personnel suggesting 3D printing was the silver bullet, TCT spoke to a range of experts to assess the potential of 3D printing in manufacturing supply chains, with insights coming from Forecast 3D, Johnson & Johnson, Essentium, Xometry and more.

Podcast: #54 Additive Insight - Xerox's Tali Rosman on 3D printing, workflows and supply chain

March

Launch: Stratasys to launch powder bed fusion 3D printing systems based on evolution of High Speed Sintering process

After 18 years of development, High Speed Sintering inventor Neil Hopkinson finally brought the technology to market. Five years ago, he joined the Xaar team for the final push to market, and with Stratasys' involvement increasing year-by-year, an official launch was eventually ready to be made in March.

Industry development: Ford & HP partner to use recycled 3D printing powder and parts to produce injection moulded automotive components

Industry development: Metal 3D printing company VELO3D to go public

Launch: Sindoh's new S100 3D printer is first to support Materialise Bluesint PA12

Materialise's launch of Bluesint PA12 in November 2020 was perhaps one of the more significant developments of 2020. Just months after the company made the announcement, Sindoh became the first 3D printing vendor to deploy the technology that enables selective laser sintering with up to 100% re-used powder.

Launch: AddiFab to increase availability & supply of Freeform Injection Molding as $6.3m raised

April

Industry development: Materialise set to acquire Link3D before the end of 2021

Application: XFeet to 3D print 1,000 custom insoles per month with HP Jet Fusion

Application: Safran Landing Systems produces bizjet landing gear part with SLM Solutions metal 3D printing technology

Podcast: #59 Industry Roundtable - Experts on the potential for 3D printing in supply chain

In this special Additive Insight podcast episode, TCT brought together HP's Ramon Pastor, the University of Bristol's Dr Jennifer Johns and Johnson & Johnson's Sam Onukuri to discuss the opportunities and challenges of integrating 3D printing into supply chains.

May

Launch: Farsoon launches eight-laser metal 3D printing system at TCT Asia

Interview: BeeHero uses Shapeways' 3D printing capacity to keep bees healthy & provide precision pollination

The application of 3D printing not only continues to grow within industries, but across industries. BeeHero is a young company applying the technology to support its precision pollination efforts, with sensors being deployed within hives to monitor the health and stresses of the queen and colony in a bid to reduce mortality rates.

Application: Daimler Buses deploys mobile 3D printing centre to produce spare parts

Launch: Desktop Metal launches Forust to deliver sustainable 3D printing with upcycled wood waste

Podcast: #62 Innovators on Innovators - A conversation with EOS founder Hans Langer & Hyperganic CEO Lin Kayser

In the first of a new Additive Insight podcast series, EOS' Hans Langer and Hyperganic's Lin Kayser sit down together to discuss the future of design and manufacturing, and how they expect 3D printing technology to play a huge role in it.

June

Launch: SLM Solutions introduces Free Float to enable support-free metal 3D printing

SLM's launch of a 12-laser metal additive manufacturing system last autumn was as big as they come, but the company's R&D team didn't relent in 2021 as it announced the the introduction of Free Float - a new software which promises 'support-free' 3D printing with reduced cost per part and increased design freedom.

Industry development: 3D Systems sells off On Demand Manufacturing business for $82m

Application: Volkswagen integrates metal binder jet 3D printing into vehicle production with HP & Siemens

Industry development: Xometry files for proposed IPO on Nasdaq Global Select Market

Application: Nissan Australia replaces engine component with SPEE3D metal 3D printing technology

Interview: Meta Additive's Dr Kate Black on 'reactive binder jetting' & why chemistry is at the company's heart

When ExOne's John Hartner suggested 2021 would be the year of binder jet, it's probably fair to say that Dr Kate Black's Meta Additive wasn't on his radar. By the end of the year, however, they'd be acquainted via the industry's ongoing M&A. In this interview, Dr Black opens up on the company's reactive binder jetting technology, which would attract a lot of attention throughout the year, not least that of one of the biggest names in the space.

July

Application: SPEE3D gets $1.5m+ in funding to produce rocket engines with cold spray metal 3D printing

For several years now, SPEE3D has been wowing trade show visitors with the speed of its cold spray metal 3D printing technology by demonstrating its ability to print parts in a matter of minutes. This summer, the company proved its WarpSPEE3D machine's capacity to produce a 17.9kg copper rocket nozzle liner in three hours and it resulted in a $1.5m grant to do it at volume.

Launch: Roboze launches ARGO 1000 3D printing system with one cubic metre build volume

Application: Rawlings teams with Fast Radius and Carbon to 3D print baseball glove lattice

Industry development: Essentium to add DLP 3D printing technology to offering via Collider acquisition

After building out its extrusion polymer 3D printing portfolio and conversing with customers, it was time for Essentium to broaden its offering in July. Having assessed that Collider's DLP technology could return surface finishes its existing extrusion portfolio couldn't match, the company made its move - and it wasn't its last of 2021.

Industry development: Fast Radius to go public on NASDAQ before end of 2021

Interview: Exclusive first look inside the UK's Digital Manufacturing Centre

August

Industry development: Desktop Metal to acquire ExOne in $575 million deal

In perhaps the biggest additive manufacturing news story of the year - if not the last few years - Desktop Metal continued its M&A streak with the takeover of one of its biggest competitors in the binder jetting space. Desktop Metal CEO Ric Fulop described the move as a 'big step' in AM 2.0 vision, while his counterpart John Hartner suggesting it would accelerate binder jet technology.

Application: Etihad Engineering, EOS & Baltic3D partner on 3D printed aircraft cabin parts project

Industry development: Kornit Digital acquires Voxel8

Application: DM3D Technology manufactures ten-foot-tall rocket nozzle liner for NASA project with DED 3D printing

September

Feature: The original women in 3D printing

Diversity and inclusion remains a big challenges for industries like additive manufacturing. According to stats from Women in 3D Printing, women make up just 13% of the entire space. Back in the industry's early days it was likely less. In this feature, we speak to those who were there from the start, to understand their experiences, recognise their efforts and explore what more can be done to make AM as diverse and inclusive as possible.

Launch: Azul 3D launches LAKE 3D printing system

Industry development: 3D Systems agrees $180m acquisition deal with Oqton

Though 3D Systems had prioritised divesting a number of its divisions during this period of M&A, it was always likely to dip its hand in eventually. When it did, Oqton was the company it opted to integrate, bringing in its Manufacturing Operating System company for $180m.

Industry development: Desktop Metal acquires 3D printed hydraulics pioneer Aidro

Launch: Photocentric launches fastest LCD 3D printer to date

October

Podcast: #72 Additive Insight - Reflecting on TCT 3Sixty

September saw the return of TCT 3Sixty, with hundreds of exhibitors descending on Birmingham to showcase their latest additive technologies. In this podcast, the TCT Magazine content team reflects on the biggest developments and their favourite conversations of the week.

Application: Metal 3D printing helps Great Britain Cycling Team to seven Tokyo 2020 medals

Launch: Markforged launches FX20 composite 3D printing system & continuous fibre-reinforced ULTEM 9085 filament

From one trade show to another, Markforged announced the launch of its most sophisticated composite 3D printing system yet in the form of the FX20, which it would go on to debut at Formnext in November.

Insights: 3D printer shipments see "phenomenal" year-on-year growth in Q2 2021

November

Formnext announcements:

At Formnext, Markforged wasn't alone in showing off new tech. AMT launched its next-generation post-processing systems, Axtra3D introduced its Hybrid Photosynthesis process, Additive Industries highlighted an increase in productivity and Carbon decided to share its Design Engine capabilities with the entire industry.

Podcast: #76 Innovators on Innovators - Ben Johnson & Laura Gilmour on 3D printing at the point of care

Feature: Is 3D printing really sustainable?

One of the major themes within additive manufacturing over the last few years - and, in all probability, the next few too - is sustainability. The industry has long claimed there are various environmental benefits to using 3D printing and in this feature we spoke to a range of industry personnel to assess the validity of those assertions.

December

Industry development: Essentium is set to become a publicly listed company via Atlantic Coastal merger

Application: DQBD develops 3D printed saddle with Stratasys SAF technology

Interview: 'The dream is here': Guayente Sanmartin reflects on the HP 3D printing story so far

Earlier in the year, HP announced a bit of a shake up at the top of its 3D printing efforts. Ramon Pastor stepped across to lead on metals, and Guayente Sanmartin stepped up to lead on Multi Jet Fusion. As the year came to a close, we spoke to Sanmartin to reflect on the company's additive manufacturing journey so far and why its technology is suited to production applications.

Industry development: Major automotive company places $7.9m order for Desktop Metal 3D printing systems

Podcast: #78 Innovators on Innovators - Scott Sevcik & Michael Hayes talk 3D printing in aerospace