Farsoon launches eight-laser metal 3D printing system at TCT Asia

Farsoon has announced the launch of the FS721M-8 metal powder bed fusion 3D printing system which is equipped with eight 1KW lasers.

The company introduced the platform at TCT Asia, along with dual and quad laser options of the FS721M system for limited commercial orders. Boasting a build volume of 720 x 420 x 420 mm, Farsoon says its FS721M offering addresses the challenges of size constraints, process control, cost efficiency and production stability. It anticipates high-volume series production opportunities in the mould and tooling, automotive and large-format industrial manufacturing markets.

In addition to its multi-laser capabilities, the FS721M range of machines utilise high performance digital 3-axis optics which has allowed for the development of advanced algorithmic controls and customised scanning strategies to ensure uniform performance from one laser to the next in multi-laser overlap areas. This, Farsoon says, results in parts which have homogenous properties across the build platform. The machines also feature continuous powder feeding, optimised gas flow and a long-lasting filter module, while Farsoon’s Makestar software facilitates real time monitoring of the build environment via its build process controls. Makestar, with the help of in-chamber cameras, keeps track of laser powder, air flow, temperature, humidity and other variables, logging layer-to-layer data to give the user better insights into the build process.

Farsoon has also sought to ensure the FS721M printers are user friendly and workplace safe, harnessing an advanced powder handling system to transfer powder in and out of machines in a fully enclosed, inert environment. This powder management system can be configured with an integrated sieve to create a fully closed loop powder system. Another feature is the FS721M’s integrated breakout station which transfers the full build cartridge through an internal conveyor system to safely remove powder from a completed build without human contact.

The launch of the FS721M range at TCT Asia is the result of several years’ work at Farsoon, and with the formal introduction of the multi-laser 3D printing systems this week, the company says it is already answering to the demands of its industrial partners.

“Although the FS721M is the latest addition to Farsoon’s metal machine portfolio, the FS721M actually grew out of an in-house development project dating back to 2017,” commented Don Xu, Director of Farsoon Global Business Group and Managing Director of Farsoon Americas Corp. “We’ve spent the past three years testing and optimising multi-laser large-format metal system through continuous operation and development; meanwhile, the machine was opened to partners in China for specialised projects in search of suitable industrial applications. Starting two years ago, we have seen increasing demands from industrial customers who are looking to adopt this system for scaled up metal production. This is when we decided to take the next step to fully commercialise the FS721M system, offering as an accessible yet highly productive tool that is unique to the market.”

Earlier this week, Farsoon also announced the introduction of Dual Laser Flight Technology and the launch of several new materials.

