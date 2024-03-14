AMT launches PostPro DPX de-powdering system for 'non-industrial' 3D printing users

× Expand AMT

AMT has launched the PostPro DPX depowdering system for the 'non-industrial' 3D printing market segment.

Having launched the PostPro SFX desktop chemical vapour smoothing system in October 2023, which is said to have reached over 100 units sold within two months, AMT has now sought to provide a 'cost effective' depowdering unit for users working with 3D printing at a smaller scale.

Priced at 15,995 EUR, the PostPro DPX is designed to complement the SFX's desktop capabilities by offering high-efficiency post-processing and cleaning for 3D printed parts in a compact form, supporting users of smaller selective laser sintering platforms like those offered by Formlabs, Sinterit and Sintratec.

AMT says it has engineered the PostPro DPX for ease of use, safety, and performance. Its compact design is supplemented by advanced features such as an ionization unit for static reduction and a powerful filtration system. The product also has ATEX certification, a basket volume of ten litres and has in-built gloves for manual operation.

The PostPro DPX is said to be suitable for environments where high throughput, safety, and space efficiency are 'crucial.' This, according to AMT, makes it an 'excellent addition' for users in industries like dental, jewellery, and prototyping, 'who rely on small scale and desktop printers for their detailed and high-quality printing needs.'

AMT is offering the PostPro DPX in a bundle with the SFX chemical vapour smoothing system for a price of 35,995 EUR. This bundle, the company says, has been put together to provide a 'comprehensive post-processing solution' at a 'significant saving.' AMT therefore hopes to help businesses leverage the full capabilities of its post-processing technologies at a more affordable price point.