AMT launches PostPro SFX desktop chemical vapour smoothing system for LPBF 3D printing

× Expand AMT AMT's PostPro SFX.

AMT has launched a desktop chemical vapour smoothing machine to support users of smaller-format powder bed 3D printing systems.

The PostPro SFX is powered by AMT’s Chemical Vapor Smoothing expertise and its extensive patent portfolio, and has been designed primarily to enhance the surface finish and mechanical properties of parts made using 3D printers like the Formlabs Fuse 1, Sinterit Lisa and Wematter Gravity platform.

Though boasting a compact design, the PostPro SFX has a process chamber size of 11 litres and is compatible with all Nylons. AMT has also said support for flexible materials like TPEs and TPUs is ‘upcoming.’

With the PostPro SFX, all materials are processes using AMT’s patent-pending PostPro Pure consumable solvent, which is delivered by mail in 1-litre cartridges that can be safely disposed of by the consumer after-use. In collaboration with Saint Gobain, the machine is also shipped with the Technology Upgrade Package (TUP lite) automatic recipe generation software, helping to ensure users get optimal results.

"We are excited to launch the PostPro SFX and bring the power of chemical vapor smoothing to the desktop," commented AMT CEO Joseph Crabtree. "We have already seen an extraordinary amount of interest for this machine, and production capacity is quickly being filled. I believe this machine will revolutionize the 3D printing industry and make it easier for users to get the best results from their 3D printed parts."

Dr. Konstantin Rybalcenko, Global Head of R&D at AMT, added: "With almost a decade in the Chemical Vapor Smoothing space, with over 30 million parts finished for over 300 customers, AMT PostPro is recognised as the world's most trusted chemical vapor smoothing solution."

AMT will showcase the PostPro SFX machine at Formnext (Hall 12.1, Stand E40), with shipping expected to commence in early 2024. The PostPro SFX is being priced at 17,999 EUR, with only a 999 UR deposit required and an 20% discount being offered on orders placed before the end of November 2023.

This time last year, AMT announced the introduction of its PostPro SF PP surface finishing system for 3D printed polypropylene parts, while the year prior two next-generation 3D printing surface finishing systems based on its patented chemical vapour smoothing technology were launched at Formnext. Earlier this year, the company announced a strategic restructuring in response to "global economic downturn".