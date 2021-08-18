Dinsmore adds PostProcess Technologies' DEMI 910 resin removal platform to Carbon 3D printing lab

× Expand Dinsmore Inc.'s Carbon Lab Supervisor Kirill Tulinov pictured with the PostProcess DEMI 910".

Californian additive manufacturing service provider Dinsmore has installed PostProcess Technologies’ DEMI 910 automated resin-removal platform in its Carbon 3D printing lab.

The company uses the Carbon L1 and M2 Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) machines as part of its ‘design for prototyping, design for additive manufacturing and general 3D printing’ services, and has now added the DEMI 910 to enhance these workflows. PostProcess' DEMI 910 was launched earlier this year, having been specifically developed for Carbon's DLS technology.

Dinsmore is said to have turned to the DEMI 910 as it began to take on projects with increasing print volumes. As it did, the company concluded that traditional resin removal methods would not be able to keep pace with the ‘level of productivity and value’ that the company desired.

Powered by the AUTOMAT3D software, the DEMI 910 platform uses the patented Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology to remove excess resins from parts by submersing them in proprietary detergents developed by PostProcess Technologies. Thanks to its specialised fixture design, the DEMI 910 can process an entire build platform of a Carbon L1 and two build volumes of a Carbon M2, and also promises to reduce post-processing times and improve productivity.

“Our goal is always to deliver the best possible version of a product, at any and all production volumes,” commented Dinsmore CEO Jay Dinsmore. “The DEMI 910 has truly proven revolutionary in enhancing efficiencies and keeping part production within budget. This technology is integral for Dinsmore’s growth and scalability as we take on more jobs with higher print volumes.”

“Dinsmore is a true industry leader in several facets of additive manufacturing, and we are pleased to bring next-generation digitisation and scalability to their Carbon workflows,” added PostProcess Technologies’ Vice President of Sales, North America Nate Harris. “We look forward to witnessing the upcoming projects that this newfound productivity will enable Dinsmore to work on.”

