XJet automates post-processing of 3D printed parts with new SMART system

× Expand XJet SMART part washer

XJet has today launched a new piece of post-processing equipment, which the additive manufacturing (AM) company believes “delivers the final missing link in AM.”

The SMART station, which, in one of the AM industry’s better acronyms, stands for ‘Support Material Automatic Removal Technology’, has been developed to automate the removal of support material from ceramic and metal parts printed on its Carmel AM systems.

The water-based machine is said to use intelligent algorithms to suggest the appropriate wash cycle for any given tray of parts, featuring “virtually any geometry”, and make’s XJet’s soluble support material, first introduced back in 2019, even easier to remove.

Dror Danai, XJet CBO commented: “This is all part of XJet’s drive to support manufacturers in a true production environment. XJet technology is designed for manufacturers who want to build better parts for real-world applications. We examine the whole workflow to see what can be done to reduce production time, minimise operational costs, and ensure the premium quality of parts is repeatable.”

The company reports that one of its beta customers has achieved a 90% reduction in cleaning time using the new SMART station.

Danai added: “Additive manufacturing is supposed to offer true design freedom and complex geometries with zero additional cost. Our soluble support material delivers those capabilities – even for tiny cavities. Now with the SMART station our customers can benefit from simple, predictable, low-cost operation.”

Visitors to RAPID + TCT later this month will be able to see the SMART station and sample parts on the XJet booth (E7401) alongside parts printed in its recently launched alumina ceramic material.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Join us at TCT 3Sixty, the event for 3D printing and additive manufacturing intelligence, on 28-30th September at NEC, Birmingham, UK, to see AM technology in action and learn from experts and end-users in our CPD-certified conference. Register now for free.