Conflux teams with Honeywell to advance heat exchangers for hybrid-electric aircraft

× Expand Conflux Technology

Conflux Technology has joined a Honeywell-led consortium, which aims to develop advanced thermal management systems for next-generation hybrid-electric aircraft.

The TheMa4HERA (Thermal Management for Hybrid Electric Regional Aircraft) consortium, coordinated from Honeywell’s development centre in the Czech Republic, includes 28 partners from 10 European countries. Conflux, an Australian manufacturer of 3D printed heat exchangers, will support the development of lightweight additively manufactured heat exchangers for next-generation aircraft. Its input will be used in projects surrounding an air-to-air heat exchanger for Air Cycle Systems (ACS) and air-to-liquid heat exchangers for Vapour Cycle Systems (VCS) evaporator and condenser.

“Joining TheMa4HERA aligns with Conflux Technology’s commitment to delivering high-performance thermal solutions that enable energy-efficient, low-emission aviation,” said Michael Fuller, CEO of Conflux Technology. “Our additive manufacturing capabilities will help the consortium push the boundaries of thermal management design to meet the demands of hybrid-electric propulsion systems.”

The TheMa4HERA project is said to address the complexity of thermal management in hybrid-electric aircraft, driven by heat-generating components such as batteries, fuel cells, and power electronics. The initiative will explore and validate advanced thermal architectures and systems to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and meet evolving sustainability regulations.

“Conflux brings valuable technological capabilities to TheMa4HERA’s collaborative effort to develop the next generation of thermal management solutions,” said Jan Ludvik, Senior Director of Advanced Technology Europe, Honeywell Aerospace. “Each partner’s expertise strengthens our mission to deliver sustainable solutions that transform aviation.”

TheMa4HERA aims to deliver scalable thermal technologies for hybrid-electric aircraft, supporting climate-neutral aviation by 2035. The goal is to get the heat exchanger technologies up to Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 5 by 2026, and commence Clean Aviation Phase 2, including flight testing and further integration, in 2027.

Back in October, Conflux raised $11 million in a Series B funding round to speed up the development of its Conflux Production Systems, which is described as an end-to-end manufacturing solution capable of replacing traditional heat exchanger manufacturing processes. Earlier this year, it also commenced a project with AMSL Aero to develop hydrogen fuel cell cooling for its Vertiia Vertical Take Off and Landing aircraft.