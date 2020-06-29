Dental company Straumann to use XJet 3D printing technology for end-use components

× Expand XJet ceramics rapid 2018 Ceramic parts printed on the XJet Carmel 1400.

Global dental company Straumann Group is to begin using XJet’s Carmel 1400C additive manufacturing for end-use components.

The company was among the early adopters of XJet’s NanoParticle Jetting technology, initially deploying its Carmel 1400 system for product iterations and proof of concept parts.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Straumann manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, prosthetics and clear aligners for replacement, restorative, orthodontic and preventive dentistry. It integrated NanoParticle Jetting into its part development processes soon after the technology’s launch, and having enjoyed the quality of printed parts and the capacity to scale up to production, Straumann is now starting its first product development project that will utilise XJet’s technology from concept through to end-use part.

“We work with ceramic in a lot of our products, so when we learned there was a new technology in the field, we looked into it,” commented Philippe Chavanne, Head New Technology Competence Center at Straumann. “XJet convinced us with the quality of parts, the fine details and accuracy. In addition to that, the density of the material is extremely high, close to 100%, so it’s not like working with an ‘AM material.’ We’re well-versed with the benefits of AM, so we knew that the freedom of design and complex geometries delivered by the technology, now for ceramic materials, opened up new product and application possibilities for the business.”

“It’s incredible working with global leader such as Straumann who are passionate and innovative about the products and services they provide,” added Dror Danai, XJet CBO. “Working with them to move into production parts is hugely motivating and we’re delighted to see our partnership go from strength to strength.”

