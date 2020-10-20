DSM launches Somos WaterShed Black 3D printing resin

Somos WaterShed Black SLA resin.

Global science company Royal DSM has today unveiled a new black additive manufacturing material which is said to process up to 50% faster than other similar photopolymers.

Somos WaterShed Black is a new stereolithography material based on an improved formulation of DSM’s current Somos WaterShed XC 11122 and is designed for durable, rigid and tough 3D printing applications.

Promising savings in time and resources related to painting and post-processing, according to DSM, parts printed in Somos WaterShed Black offer a “truer black” finish and smooth surface texture straight off the printer, reducing the need for additional post-processing steps, as well as superior moisture and chemical resistance. The material is said to be aimed at applications in the automotive, consumer electronics and packaging industries but DSM suggests “any stereolithography application” where end-use parts require additional post-processing steps including painting to achieve the desired finished aesthetic, will benefit.

Geoff Gardner, Innovations Director Additive Manufacturing at DSM, commented: “With Somos WaterShed Black, we are addressing the need for a truly black stereolithography material and we are bringing to market a material that processes up to 50% faster into a part with smooth surface finish. We are pleased we can bring manufacturers the technological developments they want to see as they explore the benefits of 3D printing for their business or expand the use of the technology in their design and production processes.”

Earlier this month, DSM announced that its Resins & Functional Materials (RFM) business, which includes its additive manufacturing offering, was acquired by polymer materials company Covestro. The deal follows a number of 3D printing material announcements made by DSM this year which recently included a new food contact safe Arnilene SLS material and glass-filled polypropylene material for Fused Granulate Fabrication.

