Essentium appoints Jeffrey Lumetta as new CTO

Essentium has announced former Jabil executive Jeffrey Lumetta as its new Global Chief Technology Officer.

It follows a significant expansion of Essentium’s executive team earlier this year, as well as the launch of the EssentiumX consultancy arm. Lumetta joins up with the company to lead its technology strategy, development and operations.

Essentium consider Lumetta to be a 3D printing industry veteran having previously been the principal of a management consultancy specialising in additive manufacturing strategies. Having also spent 30 years at Jabil, where he worked mostly as a design engineer before securing the role as CTO. He left Jabil in 2016.

Essentium expect Lumetta to harness his vast experience in leading manufacturing and 3D printing businesses, as well as driving innovation and volume manufacturing advancements, in his efforts to oversee the strategy and development of Essentium’s 3D printing offering.

“Jeffrey has an outstanding track record of helping manufacturers leverage AM technology infrastructure to deliver real business value,” commented Essentium CEO Blake Teipel. “This high-calibre appointment comes at an important time when our team is doubling down on technology advancement across our AM solutions. Jeffrey will help drive our customers’ growing adoption of industrial-scale AM, increasing their resilience, lowering costs of operations, and driving innovation into their businesses.”

“Essentium is at the forefront of exciting developments that are unlocking the value of industrial-scale AM for manufacturers across industry sectors while improving competitiveness in the global value chain. I’m excited to join this dynamic and fast-growth company and work with customers to achieve a new level of speed and quality through their AM technology.”

