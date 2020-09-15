Chuanglian 3D takes delivery of Farsoon's largest polymer 3D printer order this year

China-headquartered polymer and metal laser sintering specialist Farsoon Technologies has reported its largest polymer machine order this year as it completes a successful multi 3D printer installation at service bureau Chuanglian 3D Technology Co., Ltd.

The 3D printing service provider has added three Farsoon Flight 403P systems and one CAMS (Continuous Additive Manufacturing Solution) HT1001P machine to its arsenal of more than 100 3D printing and post-processing systems, which have established Chuanglian 3D as what is believed to be largest 3D printing provider on China’s Northeast coast.

“With an industry foundation dating back to early 1900s, Bohai Bay coastal area is the true birthplace of modern manufacturing in China. However, one of the mainstays that enables us to inherit and transform this legacy into the future, is technology innovation.” Says Mr. Wang Xiaochen, general manager of Chuanglian 3D. “With innovative solutions, top-tier quality products, excellent cost-performance and first-class customer service, Farsoon has convinced us that entering into a long-term partnership will realise the additive business into manufacturing reality. By sharing in-depth knowledge of laser sintering, Farsoon has helped us to integrate additive technology to our production floor, accelerating exploration of new markets and applications.”

With the installation of the CAMS HT1001P system, Chuanglian 3D is now thought to be capable of continuous series production of large plastic parts up to 1 metre tall, while the Flight 403P will allow the bureau to deliver faster print speeds, superior resolution and a greater range of compatible materials.

Tom Kirkpatrick ; BMW AG

Farsoon has also announced this week that another Farsoon HT1001P system is now in operation at BMW’s new additive manufacturing campus in Germany which ie being used to facilitate the production of large-format polymer parts.

Earlier this year, Farsoon shared how service provider Falcontech had committed to the installation of 50 of its systems inside its ‘super additive manufacturing' factory, while prototyping and small series manufacturer, rapid product manufacturing GmbH (rpm) took delivery of a pair of Flight 403P systems. The company also unveiled two new 3D printers at TCT Asia in June including a high-temperature polymer system, the 252P, and a large-format metal laser sintering system, the FS621M.