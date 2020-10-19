Henkel to validate Loctite materials for Carbon DLS 3D printing technology

Henkel Loctite 3D IND405 Clear parts printed with the Carbon DLS process.

Carbon and Henkel have announced they are to work together to validate Loctite branded materials for use with the 3D printing hardware vendor’s Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) technology.

Following the agreement, the Loctite 3D IND405 Clear material is available immediately to Carbon customers.

This material is said to be tough, semi-rigid, ‘easily printed’ using Carbon’s DLS process and comparable to polypropylene. Its elongation at break of 120 ± 8 %, tensile modulus of 1500 ± 31 MPa and heat defelction temperature of 53°C, make it suitable for applications like enclosures, housings and manufacturing aids, while its transparent properties mean it can also be used for pipe and bottle prototypes.

The Loctite IND405 is the first material validated for use on DLS technology and intended for industrial application that has not been formulated by Carbon itself. In its band of Engineering Resins, Carbon counts the high-strength EPX 82, highly ductile RPU 70, heat resistant RPU 130, highly elastic EPU 40 and 41, among others. Through its partnership with Henkel, it now also boasts the Loctite 3D IND405 – the first clear material of its engineering class.

“We are excited to partner with Carbon and combine our innovative, cutting-edge technologies to bring the Loctite 3D IND405 Clear material to market,” commented Dr. Simon Mawson, Senior Vice President and Head of 3D Printing at Henkel. “We believe that the single-component technologies from Loctite, coupled with the Carbon DLS process, provide a best-in-class solution that enables higher precision, better functionality and outstanding economics. Together that puts us in a great position to deliver on additive manufacturing’s promise to transform industrial manufacturing.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Henkel to add this material to our portfolio of resins,” says Dr. Jason Rolland, Senior Vice President of Materials at Carbon. “Our customers have asked us for a clear material that is tough, durable and high-impact resistant. Loctite 3D IND405 meets those needs, and we’re committed to continuing to provide product developers the widest range of best-in-class materials.”

Through brands like Loctite and Molecule, Henkel is establishing itself as an important supplier of photopolymer products to some of the leading Stereolithography and Digital Light Processing vendors. Already, the company is working with the likes of Nexa3D and Origin to enhance their respective materials portfolios and, through its work with Carbon, is hoping to further grow the adoption and application of 3D printing technology at scale.

“Henkel is a leading provider of single-component technologies for additive manufacturing,” added Mawson. “Our expanded partnership with Carbon allows us to deliver Loctite solutions to customers in the aerospace, automotive, industrial and medical markets. Together we offer an efficient additive manufacturing workflow that facilitates the production of durable end-use parts.”