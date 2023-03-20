Evolve launches program for additive manufacturing application analysis

× Expand Evolve Additive Solutions

Evolve Additive Solutions has announced the launch of its ‘Production Assessment Program’ for analysis and validation of business cases for additive manufacturing applications for clients. Clients work with a team of ‘engineering experts’ on Evolve’s SVP (Scaled Volume Production) platform, powered by STEP (Selective Thermoplastic Electrographic Process) technology.

Clients then receive their high-fidelity 3D printed parts as well as a summary report with production validation data. In order to accommodate the new program, Evolve’s headquarters in Minnetonka, MN, and its Material Technology Center in Rochester, NY, recently expanded.

The Minnetonka facility has added a 11,500 square footage ‘Production Acceleration Center’ which includes an SVP system experience centre, a metrology test lab, a post-processing lab, training facilities and a production parts showroom. The Rochester, NY location added 6,000 square footage and continues to test and develop new materials.

“This is an exciting time in the growth of Evolve. This expansion will allow us to continue on our path to be the industry leader for higher volume of production thermoplastic applications within the additive manufacturing space,” said Joe Allison, CEO of Evolve. “In addition, it provides us the opportunity to show the entire process from discover to delivery.”

The appointment of Allison, who joined as CEO of Evolve in July 2022, was followed a month later by the appointment of Jeff Blank as Chief Operating Officer. Allison featured on an Innovators on Innovators edition of the TCT Additive Insight Podcast in October of that year, alongside Buildparts founder and President Mike Littrell.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the TCT Additive Manufacturing Network.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.

Exhibit at the UK's definitive and most influential 3D printing and additive manufacturing event, TCT 3Sixty.