A3D Manufacturing granted AS9100 certification for 3D printing aerospace parts

A3D Manufacturing Director of Manufacturing Taylor Moore presents the HP 3D printer build unit to guests.

US additive manufacturing (AM) service provider A3D Manufacturing has been granted AS9100 certification, qualifying its ability to produce aerospace components which meet the industry’s most rigorous requirements.

Certified by the IAQC (International Aerospace Quality Group), the AS9100 standard is a set of guidelines for implementing a Quality Management System for use by aviation, space, and defence organisations. A3D Manufacturing, which specialises in a mix of industrial 3D printing and traditional manufacturing, produces aerospace components using HP Multi Jet Fusion and extrusion processes such as Markforged's Metal X technology, and says the certification ensures its technologies, procedures, and components are aligned with the IAQG’s standards of quality and safety.

“A3D Manufacturing is a trusted source of components and parts for many customers in the aerospace sector,” said Jon Toews, Senior Vice President of A3D Manufacturing. “The sector is unique in that components are designed to withstand extreme conditions such as atmospheric pressures, rapidly shifting temperatures, and high speeds that could otherwise affect performance, durability, and safety. Our customers rely on us to deliver the highest-quality components every time, and the AS9100 certification assures them that we are up to the task.”

Last month the company announced an investment in its new headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, tripling its previous production capacity to 'accommodate the growing need for fast, reliable additive manufacturing and post-production solutions.' It follows a rebrand in 2023 from 'Athena Manufacturing' in a bid to 'open up more possibilities.' Last year A3D Manufacturing was also announced as a certified HP Digital Manufacturing Partner (DMP), a HP qualification which signifies a manufacturer meets its standards for advanced processes, industry-standard certifications, quality management and volume job production.