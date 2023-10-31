Carbon introduces EPX 150 high-performance rigid 3D printing material

× Expand Carbon A part printed in EPX 150

Carbon has announced the release of EPX 150, a new high performance rigid material that will be available on the company’s idea-to-production platform. Carbon says it enables new capabilities in applications requiring high temperature and chemical resistance such as electrical connectors, spray nozzles and autoclavable medical devices.

EPX 150 offers better temperature and chemical resistance than EPX 82 according to the company, and better toughness and overall usability than CE 221. Carbon also says that the material is its fastest-printing high-temperature resin to date, and is designed to print complex features at faster speeds. Carbon says this makes it suitable for parts with fine features and stringent tolerances.

“Designers and engineers need materials that provide the combination of accuracy, repeatability and throughput to produce the many complex parts they are designing at scale – EPX 150 provides that,” said Jason Rolland, SVP of Materials at Carbon. “With EPX 150 and Carbon’s technology, we’ve created a manufacturing-ready additive process with materials that are able to match the capabilities of high-performance thermoplastics that will enable prototyping and manufacturing to be done on a consistent platform, accelerating the product development timelines and reducing the cost.”

Carbon says that benefits of EPX 150 include the thermal performance, with heat deflection temperature of 155°C and the capability of extended use at 125°C. The company says it also offers ‘exceptional’ chemical resistance at elevated temperatures for automotive/industrial applications, particularly to polar fluids like water, coolant/antifreeze and aqueous washing fluids.

Carbon says that the EPX 150 has benefits for medical applications, as it is capable of withstanding over 250 cycles of steam sterilisation autoclave cycles with no significant mechanical and visual changes. The company says the low dielectric constant and loss factor are suitable for advanced electronic applications.

The company says another benefit is that the material is designed to print fine complex features at faster speeds, with improved cleaning, and longer pot life, to enable higher production efficiencies.

